Curtiss-Wright introduces new FNR directional control switch

Curtiss-Wright’s new FNR directional control switch utilises advanced Hall-effect technology which the manufacturer ensures precise and reliable performance in the toughest of user environments.

It benefits from three separate outputs, one for each latched/hold position (Forward-Neutral-Reverse), enabling both two-directional and center positive logic in a control system.

Additionally, integrating the FNR switch within a joystick controller grip allows machinery operators to, for example, control both the gearbox and boom functionality with one hand.

This ergonomic design eliminates the need to release the joystick to shift gears or operate other functions, improving operational efficiency and reducing potential safety risks by maintaining continuous control over the equipment.

Designed to meet EU Directive 2006/42/EC standards, the FNR switch guarantees compliance and integrity for EN 13849 systems and, for consistency with general safety guidelines for agricultural standards, is available in both black and orange colour options.

With a robust encapsulated design rated to IP67, the FNR is built to withstand water, dust, shock, and extreme temperatures, with its flow-in/flow-out design preventing water accumulation and ensuring reliable operation in freezing conditions.

The FNR directional control switch provides engineers with a versatile solution tailored for telehandlers, material handling equipment, and construction and agricultural vehicles, with key specifications including:

Return-to-centre mechanics with latching at travel ends Supply voltage: 5V ± 0.5V Short-circuit protection and reverse polarity protection Rated for over 1 million cycles at 0.5 Hz Operating temperature from -40°C to +85°C Snap-fit mounting design Thumb or finger operation



The FNR is just another example of Curtiss-Wright’s commitment to excellence in control technology for off-highway vehicles. By integrating the FNR switch into new and existing systems, OEMs can enhance operational efficiency and ensure safety in challenging environments.