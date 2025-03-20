Trackunit to unveils next-gen AI and IoT solutions at Bauma

Global contech Trackunit will give Bauma visitors the opportunity to experience firsthand new solutions as well as upgrades to existing solutions.

Among the products on show is the IrisX, Trackunit’s operating data platform which was first introduced in the second half of 2024.

“IrisX connects all the various data from customer sites, your fleets, tools and attachments, streamlining, enhancing and enriching it, so that you can increase the value of your existing IT investment and augment and accelerate the value that you get from data,” says chief product and marketing officer Lærke Ullerup. “We’ve been in constant dialogue with our customers and one consistent theme has been a desire to create uniqueness. That is exactly what IrisX offers because adopters can build their own tailored solutions accessing the apps that work for them and build their own solutions. It seamlessly helps integrate, empower, and transform data into actionable insights, driving efficiency and productivity from the back office to the jobsite.”

“IrisX unlocks deep insights and capabilities through the integration of AI and machine learning, specifically targeting customer pain points such as downtime, maintenance schedules, and tracking fleets between sites, to mention just a few. We’re already seeing great traction among customers, and we’ve never had such interest in a Trackunit solution as this,” adds Ullerup.

Another exciting development that visitors will be able to get a sneak look at during Bauma is Trackunit Luna, a multi-AI agent framework that works with IrisX to enable AI-powered automation and decision-making.

“Trackunit Luna agents can work across IT systems, making decisions, and taking actions on behalf of users,” Ullerup says. “The framework supports various capabilities, including fleet-wide monitoring and real-time trend analysis and is available to IrisX adopters, encouraging users to develop and integrate AI agents to transform services and products. A fleet or site manager could, for example, ask if some of my depots are performing better than others, and why? In what ways are they performing worse, and what should they change? Trackunit Luna can help you continuously monitor that and give you continuous advice.”

“By automating manual labour and improving efficiency, Trackunit Luna can effectively act as a digital employee,” Ulerup adds. “Whether you want to understand utilisation or efficiency of your equipment, whether you want to track emissions or other important insights from the site, you truly want to have your entire site connected.”

Trackunit will also introduce its remote commands software solution at Bauma leveraging its Trackunit Raw IoT device.

“A rental could remotely disable machines to stop unauthorised use beyond specified hours, reduce chances of theft, manage wear and tear more effectively and implement height parameters,” says Ulerup. “A contractor could remotely disable machines in the event of a safety incident, adjust engine speed to curb fuel costs and emissions, and enhance safety through height and speed limits. All this would be managed by the OEM through Trackunit Manager.”

Trackunit is also committed to working together with equipment and component OEMs to bring firmware-over-the-air solutions (FOTA) to construction.

“We want to see the establishment of an industry-wide standard for FOTA and believe this should be done in a spirit of co-creation to shape the development of FOTA over the next few years,” says Ulerup. “OEMs who adopt early will gain a major competitive edge through over-the-air machine configurability, delivering faster innovation cycles and stronger, more responsive customer support to their rental and contractor customers.”

With new legislation on emissions, digital safety, and machine traceability coming into force, compliance is becoming a key competitive factor. “Staying ahead of these requirements isn’t just about meeting standards – it’s an opportunity to innovate,” adds Ulerup. “By integrating technology that ensures compliance while unlocking efficiencies, OEMs can futureproof their operations and create new value for their customers.”

Trackunit is also unveiling an updated version of Trackunit Manager at Bauma, co-created with customers to make fleet management faster and more intuitive. The new version introduces a streamlined navigation and faster access to key insights and critical data, helping users find what they need and act with fewer steps.

“This is a significant upgrade for manager,” Ulerup says. “The new map enables users to search much more quickly than before so that they can find exactly what they need as well as access information across sites and most importantly, take direct action where and when it is needed. This is about how to enable our customers to deliver a unique service.”

Similarly, upcoming enhancements to Trackunit Kin which is designed to work in remote and hostile environments.

“The latest Kin will be even more rugged meaning it can withstand the harshest conditions,” says Ulerup. “If you imagine a race driver’s limit is around 5G, the new Kin will be able to handle up to 32G, allowing it to be mounted on plate vibrators and all sorts of attachments. It would be difficult to imagine a use case where this tool breaks. It’s simply the roughest, toughest device out there.”

Trackunit’s Network solution is now already live across more than 100,000 jobsites around the globe.

“It gives customers a Bluetooth-enabled network at a significant fraction of the cost of building their own. That enables seamless, decentralized connectivity that turns every connected machine into a communication hub,” Ulerup says. “All these solutions roll out from a desire to co-create with the OEMs, dealers, rental companies, construction companies and partners who truly deliver and create value every single day in this ecosystem. They really are the true superheroes of this industry, and they are our soundboard for better products all with the aim of strengthening the industry-wide battle to eliminate downtime.”