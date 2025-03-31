Volvo CE partners with Unicontrol for advanced machine control technology

Volvo CE and Unicontrol have entered a partnership to introduce the software company’s 3D machine control technology in Volvo excavators.

Offering one interface with one set of hardware, the technology has been designed for seamless integration into Volvo excavators.

The Unicontrol 3D system will be available in select European markets later this year, with plans for it to be rolled out globally at a later date.

The Volvo Co-Pilot will be used as the primary user interface, allowing operators to access Unicontrol3D directly from the Co-Pilot, eliminating the need for additional monitors or hardware installations.

When customers order Co-Pilot with Dig Assist from the factory, all necessary hardware and software are installed. The only additional step needed is to activate the Unicontrol3D application, making it easier than ever to get started.

“We are committed to making advanced technology open, accessible, and easy to use. CoPilot is an open platform where we welcome partners to join us in delivering innovative solutions. Unicontrol is the latest to come on board, bringing seamless and flexible 3D machine control to our customers. Integrated directly into Dig Assist, this collaboration ensures greater freedom, efficiency, and simplicity – without added complexity – on every job site,” says Kurt Deleu, head of product management for excavators at Volvo CE.

“The demand for flexible and accessible 3D machine control has never been higher. The intended partnership between Volvo CE and Unicontrol will set a new standard by prioritising efficiency, adaptability, and ease of use,” adds Niels Bjerregaard, CEO at Unicontrol.