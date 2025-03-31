ZQuip and Leica Geosystems to showcase 8-tonne excavator prototype at Bauma

ZQuip, part of Moog Construction, and Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, is bringing construction company owners and fleet owners a prototype 8-tonne excavator that is geospatially intelligent and powered by a swappable, zero-emissions battery system.

After successfully testing the concept at a proving ground in France, ZQuip and Leica Geosystems will now demonstrate the modified Cat 308 excavator at Moog Construction’s stand at Bauma (FN.921/1).

The smart, clean vehicle is equipped with Leica Geosystems’ advanced machine control solution which brings real-time data.

Operators can optimise handling any payload with these solutions as they will know, for example, at any point exactly where the excavator’s bucket is.

Both companies are committed to driving innovation that aligns with global environmental goals and offers tangible benefits to construction professionals. The collaboration supports the construction industry’s transition towards more sustainable practices without compromising performance.

“Combining Leica Geosystems’ 3D machine control technology with ZQuip’s swappable power module now gives vehicle owners an intelligent machine that smartly manages resources for any given job, reducing the vehicle’s carbon footprint per ton of dirt moved,” says Chris LaFleur, managing director of ZQuip.

ZQuip has designed its Modular Power System to deliver reliable, high-performance electric power to heavy machinery. This provides the energy customers need to sustain demanding construction tasks for as long as required. Any construction machine outfitted with the ZQuip Modular Power System can exchange power modules with any other make or model of ZQuip machine, ensuring flexibility across various types of heavy equipment.

“Collaborating with ZQuip enables us to advance the capabilities of construction equipment: By integrating cutting-edge electric technology with precise machine control, we enhance construction efficiency while reducing emissions and waste,” says Neil Williams, president of the Machine Control Division at Leica Geosystems. “This combination delivers the cost savings and operational improvements our customers and industry stakeholders rely on, while also enabling them to minimise their environmental impact.”