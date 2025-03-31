Danfoss Power Solutions launches new full-flow high-pressure relief valve

Danfoss Power Solutions has launched its full-flow high-pressure relief valve (FHPRV) for its H1B bent-axis motor.

The FHPRV joins the counterbalance valve (CBV) in a portfolio of valves designed to enable the use of Danfoss high-power axial piston motors in open-circuit systems.

The FHPRV enables machine designers to leverage the benefits of the H1B motor’s compact design and outstanding efficiency while also providing overpressure protection in high-power applications.

The FHPRV is a bolt-on valve that provides high-flow pressure relief at the motor, which is critical for motor protection in demanding applications.

In the event of an extended overpressure situation, the valve enables the passage of up to 600 litres per minute of flow, depending on size, preventing damage to the motor and pump. The flow rate is among the highest available for this type of valve.

The compact solution offers full-flow relief functionality without a significant increase in motor size or circuit complexity. Other solutions, such as remote-mount manifolds, require more space and can increase cost and complexity.

Commonly used in closed-circuit propel applications, axial piston motors such as Danfoss H1 motors are also ideal for high-power open-circuit systems, including drilling functions, crushing and shredding functions, heavy-duty excavator attachments, and forestry applications.

“While typical open-circuit applications can make use of low-speed high-torque motors, higher pressure applications require higher power axial piston motors,” said Kenny Befus, high-power portfolio manager, hydrostatics division, Danfoss Power Solutions. “Danfoss H1 motors feature a delta pressure rating of up to 450 bar, 480 bar absolute, making them ideal for these scenarios. And now, with our full-flow high-pressure relief valve, we can provide a better match when it comes to power and pressure.”

The FHPRV can be stacked with other valves, such as the CBV, providing additional functionality based on application needs. It can also be used in closed-circuit applications.

The FHPRV is available in four configurations to suit the range of H1B motor displacements. DN19 works with the 60-cc motor, DN25 works with the 80-cc and 110-cc motors, DN32A works with the 160-cc motor, and DN32B works with the 210-cc and 250-cc motors.

Image: Danfoss Power Solutions