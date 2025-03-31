Palfinger to premiere new middle-seat truck-mounted forklift at Bauma

Palfinger will showcase a middle-seat truck-mounted forklift from the FL range (FLM) at Bauma. The presented FLM prototype will be available in summer 2025.

“We have developed the FL range by carefully listening to our customers’ requirements and operational demands. It is characterized by a modular design, longer operating times and a prolonged service life. Additionally, the newly developed mast significantly maximizes the operator’s field of view,” says Andreas Hille, SVP global product line management and R&D at Palfinger. “At Bauma 2025, we will showcase our most powerful portfolio of lifting solutions under the motto “Go for Solution P” – positioning ourselves as a one-stop shop for our customers.”

The FL range features a modular design that integrates components from the FLS and FLM series. According to Palfinger, this simplifies maintenance by providing easy access to all key areas, making daily inspections and servicing effortless resulting in increased uptime and an extended lifespan for the equipment.

Outstanding visibility is a hallmark of the FL range. The positioning and design of the newly developed mast, with side-mounted hoses, maximises the operator’s field of view. Enhanced illumination ensures both visibility and safety, allowing operators to see and be seen in all working conditions.

Palfinger has put ergonomics at the forefront of its FL range, ensuring that operators benefit from maximum comfort and efficiency. The spacious cabin offers great comfort, while intuitively placed controls allow for seamless operation. More than just functionality, the FL range’s striking design also enhances precision and safety while handling and mounting the forklift on a truck.

Making its debut at Bauma, the FLM truck-mounted forklift introduces a middle-seat with a raised seating position, offering a full 360-degree view for maximum visibility from all perspectives. Enhanced weather protection, through a wide roof, and ample space for improved side shielding offer extra security and stability for the operator.

Its compact design makes it ideal for narrow access areas. Easy access to service points simplifies maintenance, increases uptime, and helps reduce total cost of ownership.

Another feature of the FLS model, introduced at IAA Transportation 2024, is its patented swivel seat. It offers 25 degrees of outward rotation to make entry and exit easier for the operator. The seat minimises body movement and neck strain when reversing. An integrated, automatically closing side guard ensures additional operator protection.

Electrification is becoming increasingly significant in transportation and logistics, driven by regulatory and financial incentives. All Palfinger FL range models are also available with electric drive, offering low emissions and quiet operation – ideal for noise-sensitive urban environments and nighttime applications.

Additionally, the electric drive solution is exceptionally lightweight, with the FLS 25 electric weighing around 200kg less than comparable competitor models. The reduction in weight enhances energy efficiency, higher truck loads and greater road stability. Customers benefit from multiple charging options, including AC power, high voltage wall boxes and in-transit charging.

For those requiring conventional power, the models of the FL range are also available with a diesel engine, providing flexibility between traditional and fully electrified solutions.

Palfinger is the only provider on the market to offer truck-mounted forklifts in all categories: as side-seat and middle-seat models in standard and 4-way mode, shifting perspectives in material handling.

Another addition to the Palfinger portfolio is the box-mounted BM 214. Thanks to its permanent all-wheel drive, this remote-controlled truck-mounted forklift delivers outstanding performance on any terrain and is ready for operation within just 30 seconds. With its compact 2-metre by 2-metre size, it is ideal for narrow access routes and tight spaces such as underground garages. The remote-controlled operation allows for a complete overview and enhances safety in every situation.

This versatile portfolio enables customers, dealers, and partners to select the ideal model for their specific requirements, ensuring that everything comes from a single trusted source.

The electrically and conventionally powered FLS series is available now. The first model of the FLM series will be launched for the EMEA market in summer 2025.

The FL range will be showcased at Palfinger’s main booth (FN.720/12). The aerial work platforms will be exhibited at FS.1203/4.

Images: Palfinger