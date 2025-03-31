Caterpillar upgrades PM600 and PM800 cold planer series

Offering milling widths from 79.1 to 98.6 in (2010 to 2505mm), the Cat PM600 and PM800 cold planer series has been upgraded as part of Caterpillar’s annual product update program.

According to the OEM, the latest PM620, PM622, PM820, PM822 and PM825 models have been designed to provide multiple operator comfort, efficiency and equipment management upgrades compared to their previous models.

“These most recent updates to our PM600 and PM800 cold planers are a result of direct feedback provided from our customers,” says Jameson Smieja, Senior sales support consultant, Cat cold planer. “We’ve made numerous upgrades to lower operator fatigue and made the machines easier to use. We’ve also added remote diagnostics and software update capabilities to help improve machine uptime. Plus, we’re excited to release VisionLink to this series of cold planers, which helps customers better manage their fleet and improve machine utilisation.”

The operator’s workstation is designed for all-day comfort with adjustable consoles, large, cushioned arm rests, hip rests, and optional anti-fatigue floor mats. The centre console displays now telescope to bring the touchscreens within easy reach of the operator. Additionally, the displays fold for secure and convenient storage.

Available as an option, an adjustable operator control console slides sideways and rotates to further help boost efficiency and reduce fatigue.

A new pedestal seat option allows operators to rest their legs and feet while running the machine. It is designed to quickly and easily retract out of the way when not in use.

The updated machines feature a ladder and gate design that offers unimpeded ascent/descent from the operator platform, and the updated retractable right-side handrail helps to further simplify manoeuvrability around obstacles. To enhance the operator’s sight lines to the front tracks, the new design incorporates flush-mounted front ground control panels.

Engineered to maximise torque transfer, the PM600 and PM800 series rotor drive system features a heavy-duty dry clutch, automatic belt tensioning system and two high-tensile belts to drive the rotor.

A redesigned anti-slab plow delivers improved operation and reduced wear compared to the previous design. Additionally, design upgrades to the anti-slab-to-conveyor sealing help to contain more material to improve milling efficiency and reduce cleanup.

The cold planers’ ground displays now feature a robust mounting system that also enables the ground crew to change mounting locations and store the displays without removing any clamps or electrical connectors.

Two rear keypads include controls for leg height, water spray, side plates, moldboard, rear door and steering, while the flush-mount front keypads offer controls for the conveyor, side plates, anti-slab, high pressure washdown, water spray, inboard ski and fuel fill pump.

Available as part of the optional enhanced lighting package, the addition of high-visibility, colour LED lightbars replace traditional water level tubes and floats, helping crews easily identify water tank levels day or night and from much farther distances. The touchscreen displays automatically change to night mode when working lights are activated to help improve visibility.

The PM600 and PM800 cold planers series now come standard with Cat Remote Services technology to help improve machine diagnostics and operating efficiency when within cell range coverage.

Remote Troubleshoot allows the Cat dealer to perform diagnostic testing on the connected machine, enabling the technician to pinpoint issues while the mill is operating, so they arrive with the correct parts and tools the first time. Remote Flash enables contractors to update onboard software without the need for a technician, so updates can be initiated at a convenient time without interrupting production.

Optional productivity features of VisionLink, now available with a VisionLink PerformancePro subscription, help contractors measure, monitor and manage the cold planers to maximise productivity on or off the jobsite.

Critical, actionable machine operating data, such as wait time for trucks, time spent cutting and manoeuvring around the jobsite, as well as distances cut, fuel burned, and detailed cycle location mapping, is transmitted from the jobsite to the VisionLink web platform for users to access anywhere an internet connection is available.

The Cat Inspect mobile application tool enables operators and technicians to quickly perform digital preventative maintenance checks, inspections and daily walkarounds.

Images: Caterpillar