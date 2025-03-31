Komatsu America announces CEO transition

Komatsu America Corp has announced that Rod Schrader has stepped down from his chairman and CEO roles and will fully retire effective June 30.

Rod Bull will become CEO of Komatsu North America Corp. effective April 1. Bull currently serves as executive vice president of Komatsu’s North America region.

He brings nearly 25 years of leadership experience in the heavy equipment manufacturing industry, including 14 years with Komatsu.

“It has been an incredible honour to lead Komatsu America and its talented team across the US and Canada,” says Schrader. “I am proud of all that we have accomplished, and I have full confidence that Rod will continue to propel the company forward with a clear vision and strategic leadership.”

Since joining Komatsu in 1987 as a product manager, Schrader has held various roles within the company covering marketing, sales and management.

In 2015, he was appointed senior executive officer of Komatsu Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo. He has served as chairman and CEO of Komatsu America Corp. since 2012, where he oversees the company’s large manufacturing footprint as well as product distribution for construction, forestry, mining and utility equipment, technology and services.

Under Schrader’s leadership, Komatsu revitalized and expanded its mining dump truck business, strengthened its dealer network, introduced Smart Construction and Smart Quarry technologies and efficiently integrated Joy Global (now Komatsu Mining Corp.) into the Komatsu family.

“Komatsu has a strong legacy of innovation and excellence, and I am honoured to step into the role of CEO,” says Bull. “I look forward to working with our employees, customers, dealers and other partners to build on our success and continue driving growth in the years ahead.”

Bull has been with Komatsu since 2011 and has held numerous senior leadership roles, including general manager of the Western US region, vice president and general manager of loader parts and vice president and general manager of the North America Mining Division. Prior to joining Komatsu, he had 10 years of experience within the industry in various commercial roles.

“I want to thank Rod Schrader for his outstanding leadership and commitment to Komatsu over the past 38 years. His contributions have been innumerous, and we congratulate him on a well-deserved retirement,” says Hiroyuki Ogawa, president and representative director, CEO of Komatsu Ltd. “We are confident that Rod Bull is the right person to guide the company into its next chapter and are looking forward to his leadership.”

Komatsu has announced plans for Mr. Ogawa to transition from his current role this fiscal year. Following this transition, he will assume the role of director, chairman of Komatsu Ltd., succeeding Tetsuji Ohashi.