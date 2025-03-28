iVT WEBINAR: Parker Hannifin to give expert insight into linear actuators

iVT has announced it is to host the How to Select the Right Linear Actuator to Achieve Greater Efficiency and Reliability live webinar on Wednesday 30 April at 3pm UK time (BST) in association with Parker Hannifin.

The session is designed to provide industry professionals with in-depth insights into the critical applications and technological considerations of linear actuators across various sectors.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how these actuators are commonly used in applications where high force and precise control are essential, enabling efficient and reliable operation in equipment such as construction machinery, agricultural implements, and industrial automation systems.

The expert panel will cover five primary topics:

• General applications of linear actuators: Learn where linear actuators are commonly used

• On- and off-highway uses: Delve into specific applications, from high-force uses like backhoe buckets to low-force applications such as hospital beds or stand-up desks

• Power sources: Understand the differences between centralised and decentralised power sources, including traditional hydraulic power units and localised solutions

• Electro-hydraulic actuators (EHAs) vs. Electro-mechanical actuators (EMAs): Gain insights into how these technologies work and their respective advantages

• When to specify EHAs vs. EMAs: Learn the criteria for choosing the right actuator for your application needs

The webinar will be presented by two industry experts from Parker Hannifin: Erik Larson, business development manager, and Jake Larson, innovation project engineer, Parker’s hydraulic pump and power systems division.

Erik Larson brings over 10 years of experience in the fluid power industry. With a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering (BSME) from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas, Erik also holds a certificate in strategic growth. His expertise lies in driving business growth and developing innovative solutions that meet customer needs in a dynamic market.

Jake Larson has over five years of experience in the design and manufacture of mobile equipment systems and components. Currently, his work focuses on the analysis, modeling, and optimisation of Parker’s ePump portfolio along with the design of electric hydraulic actuators. He received his Bachelor’s of Science from North Dakota State University and Master’s of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota. He has presented at the Centre for Compact & Efficient Fluid Power and published in the 2021 ASME/BATH Symposium on Fluid Power & Motion Control.

