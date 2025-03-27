VIDEO: BAUMA PREVIEW PART 2 – Case • HG • Awards • Kobelco • Wacker • Parker

In the second part of iVT’s Bauma Preview video series, iVT editor Tom Stone…

…finds out more (from Case Construction’s director of construction equipment for Europe Egidio Galano) about a new concept that will be unveiled at the event;

…speaks to Nikolaj Birkerod, CEO of startup HG, on why he believes his 2-tonne battery electric hauler has Bauma’s most efficient articulated powertrain;

…catches up with the VMDA’s MD for construction manchinery Joachim Schmid for the latest on the Bauma Innovation Awards;

…discovers, from Kobelo’s Xenia Kolijn, that the OEM is about to unveil its first battery electric machines;

…is told about new automatic safety features on Wacker Neuson machines by communications manager Susanne Gruner;

…and enjoys a recorded message from experts at Parker Hannifin on what to expect in Munich this April.

