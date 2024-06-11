iVT WEBINAR: Parker Hannifin to give expert insight into ePumps

iVT has announced it is to host a live webinar on Tuesday 9th July 2024 at 3pm UK time (BST) in association with Parker Hannifin to address the practical considerations for applying electro-hydraulic pumps (ePumps) in mobile equipment.

As the off-highway vehicle industry continues to transition towards hybrid and electric vehicles, ePumps have become a crucial component. However, with a vast array of ePump options available, engineers face the challenge of evaluating the pros and cons of each design to ensure optimal performance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

The new webinar, Practical Considerations for Applying ePumps in Mobile Equipment, will give greater insight into this process by exploring different types of pump and motor technologies, and the best ways to assess them alongside factors such as efficiency, performance, noise, mounting, and cost.

Key topics to be covered during the webinar include:

Evolution of ePump Connections: A comparison of different connection types in terms of mounting, maintenance, performance, and longevity.

Maintenance Challenges: Addressing common issues like fretting corrosion.

Orientation Guidelines: Best practices for mounting orientation.

Durability, Efficiency, and Noise: A deep dive into how these factors are influenced by ePump selection.

Sizing Considerations: Ensuring optimal ePump sizing for specific applications.

The webinar will be presented by two industry experts from Parker Hannifin: Andrew Cailteux, business development manager, and Richard F Nagel, project manager.

Cailteux has over 25 years of experience in the fluid power industry, working for various companies with both components and complete system solutions. He is currently responsible for Parker’s HPS (hydraulic pump and power systems) business development and product management of emerging electrification technologies, such as ePumps and ePTOs.

Nagel brings over 30 years of experience in the motion and control industry, having served in various roles, including field sales, field applications, product management, operations, and global business development. He recently joined Parker’s new Electrification Growth Team, which is part of Parker’s Motion Systems Group.

“As the industry transitions towards electrification, it is crucial for engineers and professionals to understand the practical considerations involved in applying ePumps in mobile equipment,” says Tom Stone, editor of iVT, who will be hosting the webinar and chairing a live audience Q&A. “This webinar will provide valuable insights and best practices to navigate the evolving landscape of on- and off-road equipment manufacturers.”

The webinar is a must-attend event for engineers and professionals involved in the design, development, and implementation of hybrid and electric mobile equipment systems. Registration for this free webinar is now open.