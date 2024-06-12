Terex MPS to unveil new portable crushers at Hillhead

Terex MPS, a leading global provider of modular, portable, and static crushing, screening, and conveying solutions, will launch two new models at Hillhead 2024—the WG220E Portable Cone Crusher and the WV1400E Portable Vertical Shaft Impact Crusher. Both models are designed primarily for the European market.

Targeting mid-size end users, contractors, and rental companies operating in quarries or gravel pits, these new models are mounted on a wheeled chassis, towable by conventional trucks, and comply with all European road regulations. They excel in crushing oversize materials from wash plants or secondary/tertiary open circuit crushing. Both models are electrically driven, either from mains power or a generator.

The WG220E Portable Cone Crusher, which will be showcased at the PowerX Hillhead Stand X7, is ideal for secondary or tertiary processing in hard rock quarries, producing aggregates for construction. The WV1400E Portable Vertical Shaft Impact Crusher is suitable for producing high-quality shaped aggregates for concrete and asphalt, as well as manufactured sand and agricultural lime.

Both models feature a feed hopper volume of 5 m³ with a conveyor to feed the crusher and a foldable discharge conveyor for material stockpiling or feeding additional processing equipment. They can be integrated with existing mobile crushing trains, whether tracked or portable on wheels.

The discharge conveyor can be positioned in three different orientations (left, right, or forward) to fit any current crushing setup and is designed to fold and travel with the wheeled chassis for transport. The entire setup is road transportable, fitting within standard trailer dimensions (less than 2.5m wide), and the complete chassis can also be containerised for local assembly if required.

“There is a growing demand for crushing machines that offer a lower cost per tonne compared to traditional tracked diesel crushers, especially for mid to long-term contractors,” said Paul Lilley, sales director, Terex MPS ERA & CATNA. “Electric machines are more efficient and have a lower capital cost due to the absence of engine and track components. With many government contracts now requiring electric drive machines for environmental reasons, our new models eliminate diesel emissions while also having lower energy consumption.”

Terex MPS plans to introduce additional crusher models in the coming months, based on the same platform as these two models, in a bid to provide a complete range of electric portable crushing plants for the European market.