SPONSORED: AMA Instruments Division offers off-highway innovation

In the off-highway sector, the development and production of electronic devices require precision, reliability and innovation. AMA Instruments Division, thanks to its vast experience and advanced technical skills, is positioned as an ideal partner for companies seeking customised, state-of-the-art solutions, offering comprehensive support at every stage of the process.

Design and engineering

AMA Instruments stands out for its ability to follow customised projects from conception to production. The company works in close collaboration with the customer to develop unique design solutions that improve market competitiveness. This approach makes it possible to create devices that not only meet functional requirements, but also offer a distinctive and innovative design.

The engineering process encompasses all crucial stages, from concept design through product industrialization to production. Special attention is paid to ‘Design for Manufacturing’ (DFM) concepts, which ensure efficient and cost-effective production without compromising quality and functionality.

Software and development tools

To facilitate the development of software applications for its instruments, AMA Instruments offers eDASH3K, a visual development package for Windows.

This tool makes the creation of software applications simple, fast and highly customisable, allowing customers to adapt devices to their needs.

Range of products and applications

AMA Instruments offers a wide range of electronic systems for the Off-Highway sector, including:

– Instrument Clusters: Designed to provide clear and accurate information to the operator, improving safety and operational efficiency.

– Electronic Control Units (ECUs): Manage and control various vehicle systems, ensuring optimal performance and regulatory compliance.

– Displays: Intuitive and customizable user interfaces for improved device control.

– Keypads and Controls: Ergonomic and robust solutions for interaction with electronic systems.

Benefits for the off-highway sector

AMA Instruments’ expertise offers numerous advantages for the Off-Highway sector:

– Customisation: Tailor-made designs that meet specific customer requirements, with a focus on technological innovation.

– Reliability and Robustness: Products are designed to operate in harsh environments, guaranteeing lasting performance.

– Market Competitiveness: Thanks to the DFM approach, products are manufactured with maximum efficiency.

– Continuous Support: AMA Instruments provides technical support for complex projects and during every phase, ensuring that products meet expectations for quality and functionality.

For more information, visit https://www.amainstruments.it/design/