Manitou unveils world’s first retrofitted electric telehandler

Aerial work platform maker Manitou Group and Kiloutou, Europe’s third largest equipment rental company, have unveiled the world’s first retrofitted electric telehandler.

After teaming up early last year to work on sustainable and circular options, Manitou’s research and development team came up with an electrification kit for a used combustion model that satisfied Kiloutou’s safety and performance specifications.

Manitou says the retrofit is a transitional solution that provides a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared with an internal combustion machine.

“This close collaboration with rental customers like Kiloutou shows just how important it is to join forces to make quicker progress on sustainable solutions for the users of our machines,” says Manitou chief executive officer Michel Denis.

Kiloutou plans to add retrofitted telehandlers into its IMPAKT line of more environmentally friendly powertrains.

Kiloutou director of equipment and sustainable development François Renault says: “At a time when electric is set to become the norm and gradually replace fossil fuels, we see retrofitting as an alternative to mass replacement.

“It is perfectly aligned with a comprehensive fleet upgrade program, without the need to buy everything back.

“This project with Manitou Group pushes back the limits of the possible in terms of the circular economy and decarbonisation.”