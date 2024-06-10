The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
iVT

iVT June/July 2024 – digital edition available here

Tom Stone

The June/July 2024 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:

COVER STORY

TIME FOR HYDROGEN? Multiple OEMs have publicly committed to hydrogen engines for future mid-size and heavy equipment, but are they market-ready – and is the market ready for them?

IVT EXPO PREVIEW

DESTINATION COLOGNE iVT Expo is nearly upon us. Spread over two days and with all the best in components, systems, materials and technologies from leading international suppliers, it has become a must-attend event for the industry.

FEATURES

OEM INTERVIEW: CNH INDUSTRIAL Raj Sarker, the company’s new chief commercial officer, talks challenges ahead and how he plans to parlay his experiences at Ford into off-highway

HIGH-CAPACITY HARVESTING New Holland’s huge new CR11 combine has been developed with leading-edge tech to improve productivity for this harvest, and the next

THE COMPACT PRIZEFIGHTER Mecalac’s eS1000 electric swing loader, in unison with its other mid-sized EVs, is already revolutionising urban job sites

COLUMNS

A LETTER FROM AMERICA Tech is transforming machine development, says Alan Berger   

ENGINEERING THE FUTURE JCB’s Tim Burnhope warns of net zero without compromise    

INSIDE R&D New columnist, CNHI’s Francesca Protano, introduces herself

Tom Stone is Editor of the iVT brand – which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and the Advanced Lift-truck supplement, as well as ivtinternational.com, which is updated daily. Tom has met and interviewed some of the world's leading industrial vehicle OEM presidents, CEOs and MDs, and takes great pride in cementing iVT's place as the leading forum for debate within the industry, a reputation that his been built up over the brand's 25-year history.

