Agriculture

iVT October – Digital edition available here!

Tom Stone

The October 2024 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:

COVER STORY

TAKING TO THE SKY From crop spraying to wildlife surveys, drones are finding applications in agriculture. How do they work? And how will they compete or cooperate with land-based machines?

EIMA PREVIEW 

GROWTH INDUSTRY  Agricultural industry professionals around the world will assemble in Bologna, Italy for the 2024 edition of EIMA International. We take a look at the highlights from OEMs, suppliers and get insight from the organizers themselves.

FEATURES

A RECORD-BREAKING BAUMA 
This November, Bauma China will be marking its return with new technology, trends and opportunities for the construction sector

ELECTRO-HYDRAULIC INNOVATIONS
Industry experts give insight into the evolution of electro-hydraulics and predict future developments of the technology

COLUMNS

ENGINEERING THE FUTURE JCB’s Tim Burnhope on the potential of renewable energy

A LETTER FROM AMERICA Alan Berger on the challenges of establishing coherent net-zero stategies for off-highway OEMs

INSIDE R&D CHN Industrial’s Francesca Protano on inspiring the next generation of vehicle engineers and designers 

And much more…

Tom Stone is Editor of the iVT brand – which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and the Advanced Lift-truck supplement, as well as ivtinternational.com, which is updated daily. Tom has met and interviewed some of the world's leading industrial vehicle OEM presidents, CEOs and MDs, and takes great pride in cementing iVT's place as the leading forum for debate within the industry, a reputation that his been built up over the brand's 25-year history.

