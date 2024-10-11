iVT October – Digital edition available here!

The October 2024 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:
COVER STORY
TAKING TO THE SKY From crop spraying to wildlife surveys, drones are finding applications in agriculture. How do they work? And how will they compete or cooperate with land-based machines?
EIMA PREVIEW
GROWTH INDUSTRY Agricultural industry professionals around the world will assemble in Bologna, Italy for the 2024 edition of EIMA International. We take a look at the highlights from OEMs, suppliers and get insight from the organizers themselves.
FEATURES
A RECORD-BREAKING BAUMA
This November, Bauma China will be marking its return with new technology, trends and opportunities for the construction sector
ELECTRO-HYDRAULIC INNOVATIONS
Industry experts give insight into the evolution of electro-hydraulics and predict future developments of the technology
COLUMNS
ENGINEERING THE FUTURE JCB’s Tim Burnhope on the potential of renewable energy
A LETTER FROM AMERICA Alan Berger on the challenges of establishing coherent net-zero stategies for off-highway OEMs
INSIDE R&D CHN Industrial’s Francesca Protano on inspiring the next generation of vehicle engineers and designers