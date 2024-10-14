Bobcat wins Red Dot Design Award for RogueX2 loader concept

Bobcat has been selected as a Red Dot Award: Design Concept winner for RogueX2, an all-electric, fully autonomous concept loader.

“We are honoured to win the world-renowned Red Dot Award for Design Concept in recognition of the groundbreaking design of the RogueX2,” said Joel Honeyman, vice president of global innovation at Doosan Bobcat. “This award is a testament to the dedication of the Bobcat teams who are passionate about pushing design limits and advancing innovation to redefine the machines of tomorrow.”

Key to the machine’s development was the Bobcat Global Design Studio, which supported the project in collaboration with the Bobcat Global Innovation team.

On display at CES 2024, the RogueX2 is a powerful, smart machine that produces zero emissions and features a lithium-ion battery, electric drive actuated lift and tilt kinematics with no hydraulics.

Specifically designed and built without a cab, RogueX2 explores the idea of how work machines of the future can be designed and optimised for new technologies and enable an entirely new work experience. Designed with wheels to optimise the electric battery run time, the RogueX2 features axial flux motors, which give the machine incredible tractive effort.

The RogueX2 was built as a proving ground to advance Bobcat’s innovation leadership and has garnered many new patents pending.

“To build a smarter, more sustainable and connected future, we must ask the questions no one else has thought to ask before and invent new solutions that previously did not exist,” added Honeyman.

The predecessor of Bobcat’s RogueX2, RogueX was featured on the cover of iVT’s June 2023 issue