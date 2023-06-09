In this Issue – June 2023

The June 2023 issue is now available online! Packed full of news, interviews and features, including:
COVER STORY
- POWER TO MOVE: There has been much talk recently of ditching hydraulics in off-highway vehicles in favour of a fully electric system. Now that Bobcat has successfully achieved this, iVT’s Anthony James asks: where next for this new form of electrification?
FEATURES
- THE OEM INTERVIEW: AGCO: Kelvin Bennett, AGCO’s senior vice president of engineering, discusses the future of farming
- DREAMS BECOME REALITY: From concept to market in just over a year – the new straddle tractor from New Holland
NEWS & REGULARS
- GREEN ON CAPITOL HILL: OEMs descend on Washington DC to promote sustainability
- FORKLIFT PHASEOUT: California plans to extend the deadline for diesel forklifts
- DRAWING ON THE PAST: CNH Industrial’s design director David Wilkie considers how, to create the future, we must consider the past