FEATURE: Assessing the feasibility of going electric

From mining to garden landscaping, zero-emission is today’s new frontier for off-road machinery. As duty cycles vary dramatically, it is hard to know whether the electric technology will do the job. How long can the machine work between charges? What will be the performance and the premium? With Poclain’s Connected Services, OEMs can assess the feasibility of going electric, make the best technical choices and validate the performance of their zero-emission machine before market launch, says Serge Nicoloff, services program marketing specialist, Poclain

Risk-free, data-based decision making

Knowing a machine’s actual duty cycle is the first step towards deciding whether to go electric or not. Poclain carries out a diagnostic before electrification, which consists of equipping a diesel machine in the field with a Poclain Databox and sensors to collect high-frequency data. We look for duration at temperatures and pressures, pump displacement and command, engine RPM, auxiliaries, energy consumption, operator command, and mission profiles.

ABOVE: Poclain carries out a diagnostic before electrification using a Poclain Databox and sensors

Data is collected in the cloud for one to three months to account for a variety of jobs and operators. Poclain data scientists then analyse the data and hand it over to the e-mobility team, who discusses with the OEM the feasibility of going electric as well as sizes the electric components, including the motors and the battery.

Performance validation with connected commissioning

Before the zero-emission machine is launched, prototype and pre-production models are connected using the same protocol to validate performance and reliability in various operating conditions. Special attention is given to the battery capacity and charging needs. The OEM can also finetune the machine settings and resolve issues before the machine hits the market.

Connected services shape your future electro-hydraulic transmission

Whether you are developing new electro-hydraulic or diesel-hydraulic machines, you can rely on Poclain’s Connected Services to design the optimal vehicle. The partnership will shorten time-to-market, reduce risks, and ultimately develop a machine that exceeds performance and operator comfort expectations.

Fore more information : https://poclain-hydraulics.com/emobility