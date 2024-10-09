Danfoss Power Solutions unveils new hydraulic valve

Danfoss Power Solutions has expanded its Vickers by Danfoss portfolio of proportional valves with the launch of the KBFRG4-5 valve.

The new single-stage, four-way hydraulic valve features a round solenoid design and delivers high power capacity and superior durability. The valve is designed for a range of industrial applications, including wind turbines, machine tools, plastic molding, metal forming, pulp and paper processing, and more.

The KBFRG4-5 proportional valve features a market-leading maximum pressure rating of 350 bar and a maximum flow of 290 litres per minute at 57 bar, delivering higher power capacities than other valves on the market. Its competitive step response of 20 milliseconds further adds to its superior performance capabilities.

Engineered to withstand the toughest conditions, the KBFRG4-5 proportional valve features an IP67 ingress protection rating and a robust metal housing for increased vibration and shock resistance (7.8 g random, 50 g shock). A high corrosion resistance option is also available. The valve complies with industry standard certifications, including CE, UKCA, REACH, RoHS, and EMI/EMC.

“Vickers has long been the trusted name in industrial hydraulics, and Danfoss will continue to invest in the portfolio to meet the evolving needs of our customers. The KBFRG4-5 proportional valve is just one example. With its robust design, high performance, and advanced features, the valve is an ideal choice for a wide range of demanding applications,” says Dr. Peter Lauer, global product manager, industrial division, Danfoss Power Solutions.

The KBFRG4-5 proportional valve is offered with tools and features that simplify setup, commissioning, and troubleshooting. The valve features CAN communication and configurable control modes, which can be programmed using Danfoss’ Pro-FX Configure software. Optional valve test kits are available to simplify on-site commissioning. The valve’s built-in health monitoring and LED indicator lights simplify diagnostics.

With its round solenoids and external linear variable differential transformer (LVDT) plus standard CETOP 5 body and spools, the valve features a cost-effective design. Multiple spool options with various flow ratings are available.