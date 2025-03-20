CNH announces global leadership appointment

Ahead of joining CNH, he served as chief communications officer at Volkswagen Group of America. His past roles include vice president of brand communications at Samsung Electronics America, vice president of Card Communications at Capital One, global head of workforce communications at Johnson & Johnson and vice president of communications at American Express.

“We have entered a new strategic chapter at CNH and that calls for a visionary storyteller who can harness the rich technology landscape to powerfully tell our story. In Cameron, CNH gains a wealth of expertise in communications and stakeholder engagement that will help us articulate our path, progress, and the positive impact we make everywhere, every day through our iconic brands,” says Gerrit Marx, CEO at CNH.