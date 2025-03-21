Extending lifespan and reliability: The role of advanced cooling pumps in electric machinery

Thermal management is essential for maintaining components within their optimal temperature range and ensuring comfortable cabin conditions. The electrification of construction machinery presents challenges for designers. Due to the increasing demands for efficient thermal management, selecting the right components is crucial for ensuring the performance and availability of the vehicle.

In modern construction machines with combustion engines, Bosch pumps play a crucial role in the effective cooling of powertrain components and aftertreatment systems. However, as the industry gradually switches to full electric construction machines, the complexity of thermal management is increasing significantly. Electric motors and power electronics must be constantly cooled, while batteries require careful temperature control, both during charging and operation.

During charging, excessive heat can accelerate chemical reactions in the cells, leading to faster degradation and reduced capacity. For this reason, batteries must be cooled even during charging. This underlines the need for cooling pumps with a longer service life.

Investing in high-quality thermal management components can extend the service life of the battery and reduce the likelihood of premature replacement. This, along with reliable performance, is particularly important in the rental service sector.

Bosch, with over 30 years of experience in manufacturing pumps for the automotive industry, understands the complexity in construction machinery. The reliability and quality of Bosch components have been proven over decades.

Bosch’s new high-performance PDE coolant pump meets the increasing demands for thermal management in electric vehicles. The compact pump weighs less than 700 grams and delivers an impressive pressure of 1.7 bar at a flow rate of 1200 liters per hour. Its robust design ensures an increased service life of up to 41000 hours, making it particularly suitable for the high operating demands of electric excavators, especially during charging cycles at night.

Bosch will present this PDE coolant pump and other thermal management solutions at the upcoming BAUMA trade fair. Visitors are invited to explore the Bosch booth A4.526, where they can learn more about how Bosch components adapt to various operational conditions. Don’t miss this opportunity!