Caterpillar to unveil new front shovel large excavator at Bauma

Caterpillar has chosen this year’s Bauma to unveil the Cat 395 front shovel large excavator, the OEM’s first new front shovel configuration in 15 years.

“The 395 FS has an official target launch of October 2025, but there’s no better place than bauma to showcase the pre-production model and have potential customers ‘see it in the metal.’ We’re excited to have the 395 FS join then large excavator lineup,” says Vincent Migeotte, senior product and sales consultant at Caterpillar. “At the top of the design ‘wish list’ for the 395 FS were three primary objectives: robust digging and breakout force, lightning-quick loading cycles, and rigorous bucket full. Customers repeatedly told us that they need a machine that not only offers peak performance but that can operate consistently at those peak levels. That’s borne out in the 395 FS with a maximum ground level digging force up to truck height, matched by a powerful breakout force at the bucket cutting edge that promises superior material penetration and optimal bucket fill factors.”

“And of course, that’s complemented by bucket capability: here’s a machine that’s compatible with bucket volumes up to 6.5 m3, or maximum material density of up to 1.85 t/m3. That offers operators a big boost in productivity,” adds Migeotte.

According to the OEM, durability, reliability and serviceability are woven through the design of the 395 FS, evident in features such as the reinforced, extra-durable undercarriage and additional cylinder guards, plus long-life fuel and hydraulic oil filters to reduce costs and downtime. There’s also the assurance conveyed by all next generation models sharing common parts, backed up by Cat dealers’ far-reaching customer service and celebrated product support.

“Of course, a machine only delivers its best performance when it works in harmony with its operator which is why we’ve paid so much attention to operator optimisation through next generation developments. The 395 FS has been engineered with a parallelogram-type front linkage, coupled with a master cylinder that allows the operator to extract the machine’s maximum capability,” says Migeotte. “By keeping the bucket parallel to the ground, the operator can optimise penetration, loading, sorting and breaking, and complete a smooth floor clean-up when the hard work’s over. Building the 395 FS around the next generation cab, we’ve also fitted a fixed riser which allows the operator to see above the side of the truck body while loading. Premium work task visibility helps increase both productivity and worksite safety.”

Operator-oriented in-cab controls are easily accessible, enhancing material penetration, fast loading and smooth floor clean-up. Inside, the cab features an ergonomic seat, a touchscreen display, climate control, and noise insulation, along with vibration reduction, all contributing to a more comfortable and efficient operating experience.