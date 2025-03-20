Develon to showcase new innovations at Bauma

Develon will make its first appearance at this year’s edition of Bauma taking place on 7-13 in Munich, Germany.

According to the OEM, the Develon stand will reflect the key aspects of this year’s Bauma and those of the global construction industry, from digitalization and sustainability; automation and alternative drive concepts to networked construction, reduced carbon footprint and the circular economy.

Develon will display its vision for autonomous machinery which has been an ongoing development stream at the company for years, starting with the Concept-X technology first seen globally in 2019.

This progressed to Develon’s Concept-X2, the remote control/autonomous cabless construction equipment solution first seen at Conexpo in 2023 and promoted globally by the company for the last two years.

At Bauma, visitors will see ‘Real X’, the next level in autonomous working from the company. Real X allows the latest smart Develon crawler excavators to carry out a full suite of autonomous tasks including trenching, bulk earthwork and truck-loading.

Real X utilises Develon’s expertise in AI-powered excavation and construction equipment technology to accelerate the development of safe, productive, sustainable and predictive autonomous excavation solutions. Real X technology is also flexible and allows the same excavator to be operated in autonomous mode, remote control mode or in normal joystick operation mode.

Develon continues to trailblaze – from pioneering the presentation in 2015 of All-Around View Monitoring, also known as AAVM, to Teleoperation in 2019, where the company successfully demonstrated the world’s first 5G teleoperation, with a global reach from Munich to Seoul.

Now at Bauma 2025, visitors can see Smart Around View Monitoring (SAVM), which is a new system to improve safety when operating equipment which employs object detection technology based on AI. This function provides the operator with 360-degree view of the excavator, significantly enhancing the safety of any workers near the equipment.

Another of the advanced technology systems being shown at Bauma 2025 is a new version of the Transparent Bucket safety system unique to Develon. Owing to blind spots caused by the buckets on wheel loaders, the area in front of the machines has been considered an area of major concern in terms of safety. With the Develon transparent bucket function, however, the driver can easily check the blind spots in front of the bucket via the cab monitor, to increase safety and prevent accidents.

The new version of the system – Transparent Bucket 2.0 – has all of the functionality of the original system, but now offers Object Detection (OD) and Object Recognition. The OD function again uses AI technology to synthesize a red triangular exclamation mark in the centre of the object and display it on the monitor alerting the driver when an object is detected.

The Experience Zone exhibit on the stand at Bauma is packed end to end with more new advanced technologies from Develon. The company will provide visitors with a guided tour of the Experience Zone, providing a fully digital experience to showcase future technologies and related innovations, safety and productivity and design with dedicated Develon experts on-hand to support. As well as the interactive displays, visitors have many photo opportunities and the ability to try out the Next Generation ‘-9’ model operator’s cab in the Zone.

Other developments to be featured in the Experience Zone include Radar and E-Stop detection and ALA (Advanced Lift Assist) systems, all of which represent massive enhancements in site safety; PHM (Prognostics & Health Management) with the Uptime Centre will show the status of construction equipment through the monitoring of components and oil with unique technologies; My Develon – a digital platform that leverages equipment and user data to offer service solutions for construction equipment throughout its life cycle.

Along with the DX20ZE-7 (canopy) mini-excavator, which was the first mass-produced electric powered excavator manufactured by Develon will be another electric mini-excavator, the brand new DX23E-7. This model which is due to be launched later this year features a spacious cab and is powered by an in-house developed 32 kWh/40 kWh lithium ion battery pack option, with all electrical systems and components on the machine optimized for work in harsh environments. Both the DX20ZE-7 and DX23E-7 offer excellent solutions for companies working in sensitive areas where low noise or night time work is essential.

Develon will also display a BEV Zero-Emission 14 tonne Wheeled Excavator still in development, intended to be used for a high proportion of urban work as a first development target, and the plan is to build a line-up of various BEV products.

Develon says that the DX140WRE is intended to be the world’s first mass-produced medium-sized wheeled excavator that can work for more than eight hours on a single charge, making it a perfect replacement for conventional internal combustion engine machines. It was designed to be able to perform a full day’s work without any constraints (such as additional charging) after a single charge, and the appropriate battery capacity was selected and installed on the equipment to meet this purpose.

Two new smart heavy crawler excavators will be revealed for the first time in Europe at a special ceremony on the Develon stand. These Next Generation ‘-9’ models combine ten ground-breaking technologies and will redefine and set new industry standards in productivity, safety and operator convenience.

Develon will also launch a number of other new machines at Bauma to further extend the range of models and to update/improve existing models with new features. For example, a large area of the static display section is dedicated to Develon’s new range of Special Application machines which will be shown for the first time at Bauma. This includes the new DX270WMH-7 (27.5 tonne) material handler designed to carry out the toughest tasks across a wide range of material sorting/handling applications.

The new DX235LCR-7 Car Dismantler designed to break down decommissioned vehicles is a 20 tonne plus crawler excavator with a specific attachment designed for maximum productivity. The machine is able to hold down dismantled vehicles while quickly breaking them apart to recycle the valuable materials they contain.

Another Special Application machine being shown for the first time is the new 22.5 tonne DX140RDM-7, the latest addition to the company’s demolition excavator range. Like the three larger models from 31 to 71 tonne, the DX140RDM-7 offers multiple configurations, providing the customer with a range of solutions depending on the project to be completed.

Develon will also present several new models that extend current ranges and/or offer new advances and features. These include the new DX25Z-7 mini-excavator, which offers customers a new lower weight option in the range, providing a reduction in terms of operating and transport costs, in particular.

Develon will also show the new DX165W-7K and DX190W-7K models, demonstrating several new features and options for the company’s wheeled excavator range. Similarly, the DL220-7 wheel loader is being shown to display new features and options for the company’s DL-7 wheel loader range.