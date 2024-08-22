Sure Grip Controls presents trio of new products in Chicago

Sure Grip Controls (booth 1205), a Bailey company, is presenting three products at this year’s iVT Off-Highway Vehicle Technology Expo: the Endurance Series joystick, industrial armrests and the under-the-floor throttle.

Designed for extreme conditions, the Endurance Series joystick boasts a sculpted grip to reduce operator fatigue, high travel buttons for enhanced tactile feedback and a dual-angle faceplate for optimized ergonomic efficiency. The joystick is fully sealed to IP69K standards, making it resistant to dust and water ingress even at high temperatures and pressure. It is rated for up to 20 million operations, ensuring long-lasting reliability even in the harshest environments. Additionally, its customizability extends to multiple button configurations and sensory feedback options, tailored to meet specific operational needs.

Setting a new standard in durability and reliability, Sure Grip’s ergonomic industrial armrests are customizable with an array of components, including paddles, joysticks, LEDs, push buttons, rocker switches, e-stops and throttles. These armrests are engineered for optimal long-term comfort, allowing for one-handed control, ideal for mobile applications and harsh conditions such as snow and ice. The rugged design ensures that all integrated controls remain functional and accessible in demanding work environments, offering a seamless interface for operators.

Sure Grip’s latest throttle design is engineered to deliver exceptional performance and reliability. The under-the-floor throttle offers precision control for various industrial applications, ensuring robust operation under rigorous use. The throttle’s low-profile design facilitates easy integration beneath the vehicle floor, freeing up cabin space and providing unobstructed operator movement. Built to withstand extensive use, it includes advanced features such as adjustable tension settings and customizable pedal angles to cater to specific operational requirements.