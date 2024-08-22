Turntide displays next-gen low-voltage inverter in Chicago

Turntide Technologies (booth 1204) is displaying Turntide Whitehaven, its most advanced inverter yet, at this week’s iVT Expo in Chicago. This innovative product offers unmatched performance, flexibility and sustainability, catering to e-mobility, material handling and low-voltage electrification needs.

Turntide Whitehaven’s excellent power density enhances performance while reducing spatial requirements. Its customization potential allows OEMs to integrate unique features directly onto the inverter platform using Turntide User Code with ANSI C/FreeRTOS. This enables the creation of bespoke functionalities that were previously unattainable.

Featuring an extensive motor library and advanced control technology for permanent magnet AC (PMAC) and induction motors (IM), Whitehaven maximizes efficiency and minimizes torque ripple. It supports various applications with voltage options from 48V to 80V nominal battery voltage and boasts an IP67 rating for durability in demanding environments.