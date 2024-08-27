Hitachi Construction Machinery UK focuses on safety with Xwatch

Hitachi Construction Machinery UK (HCMUK) has established itself as a key specifier of Xwatch Safety Solutions.

This partnership highlights the growing emphasis on integrating innovative safety technologies in response to the increasing complexity of construction projects.

“Hitachi Construction Machinery UK (HCMUK) is proud to be leading the way with Xwatch by installing the market-leading XW4 and XW5 systems at our Hitachi Connected Technology (HCT) facility in Newcastle,” says Stephen Creaser, Hitachi director of product support. “The market demand for Xwatch Safety Solutions is rapidly growing as key clients and blue chip construction organisations are starting to mandate Xwatch as their preferred Height, Slew and RCI control solution on hydraulic excavators working on their projects. HCT are committed to enhancing the safety of our equipment and we have seen this increase in demand first hand with over 80 systems installed and calibrated at Newcastle in the last three months.”

“HCMUK are also leading the way with real time telematics by providing remote real time monitoring of the Xwatch system, via our CTFleet Link mixed fleet management solution. CTFleet Link enables live direct access to key Xwatch safety metrics alongside the machine’s operation data while the machine is in operation”

Since partnering with Xwatch in 2021, HCMUK has installed more than 350 Xwatch Safety Systems, including the XW4 and XW5 units, designed to meet and exceed client expectations for hydraulic excavator safety.

“We are approaching the milestone of 5,000 Xwatch systems installed since our start-up in 2019, a testament to the industry’s trust in our solutions. The support of major OEMs like Hitachi has been crucial in helping us reach this point. Their confidence in Xwatch has enabled us to expand rapidly and set new standards for safety across construction sites. HCMUK’s proactive approach in specifying and integrating our systems demonstrates a shared commitment to raising safety standards industry-wide,” adds Jemma Dycer Hopkins, Xwatch sales and operations manager.