Case IH launches new technology solution for farmers

Case IH’s new FieldOps mobile and web application redefines the way farmers connect, view and manage their operations with an expanded API integration.

FieldOps seamlessly connects and integrates agronomic insights and machine performance data, providing farmers with a comprehensive, real-time overview of their operations, no matter the brand makeup of their fleet.

Redesigned with special attention to streamlining the user experience, FieldOps makes it easy to access agronomic and machine data from anywhere.

“Launching FieldOps gave us the opportunity to fulfil the three main needs farmers have with connectivity and precision tech: interoperability, ease of use, and real-time data transfer,” says Marco Lombardi, head of Case IH and STEYR brands EMEA.

Remote Display View allows farmers to see all parts of the in-cab screen: operators can be guided from a distance and achieve minimum downtime and maximum productivity through this quick and targeted assistance.

Farmers can customize their view based on what’s important to them: set notifications, alarms and adjust settings for each machine, create machine parameter favourites by machine or machine type.

FieldOps offers a consistent, user-friendly interface across mobile devices and web browsers, ensuring ease of use for farmers on the go. FieldOps is purposefully designed to incorporate all Case IH data and information into one platform for easy access with one log-in.

Farmers can monitor crop health, growth stages, and field conditions to make informed agronomic decisions. Furthermore, FieldOps integrates with Case IH equipment and third-party systems to streamline data collection and analysis, providing a holistic view of farm operations, no matter the fleet makeup. Farmers can track machinery usage, fuel consumption, and performance with continuous updates, ensuring optimal operational efficiency, labour management and maintenance scheduling.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Case IH recognises how critical it is for farmers to have seamless integration and access to their various data platforms. Case IH is expanding its API partnerships, which globally totals more than 40 as of June 2024. This gives Case IH customers easier access to their agronomic and operational data, eliminates hurdles navigating within digital platforms, and ultimately, increases farmer productivity.