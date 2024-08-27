Bucher Hydraulics and ME Mobil Elektronik enter agreement

Manufacturer of electrohydraulic system solutions, Bucher Hydraulics and ME Mobil Elektronik, an electronic steering systems specialist, have concluded a strategic partnership agreement.

The two companies will collaborate more closely in the field of electronic steering systems. The aim of the partnership is to offer bespoke steering systems to the agricultural engineering industry from a single source and to market the systems jointly.

The partnership offers decisive benefits to manufacturers of agricultural machinery, reducing commissioning times thanks to the combination of carefully matched electronic and hydraulic components.

The contract also clearly sets out the responsibilities, enabling straightforward integration of ultra-modern steering systems into a divergent range of machinery.

Customers will be able to obtain both complete steering systems in kit form as well as individual components from either ME Mobil Elektronik or Bucher Hydraulics directly.