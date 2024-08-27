Yanmar acquires Claas India

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced the acquisition of all shares of Claas India, a manufacturer of agricultural machinery in India, through its group company Yanmar Coromandel Agrisolutions.

The acquisition, expected to be completed by September 30, 2024, aims to accelerate the expansion of Yanmar’s Agribusiness in India.

“India is one of the world’s top grain producers and represents a crucial market for our agribusiness,” says Kemal Shoshi, president of Yanmar Agribusiness Co., Ltd. “This acquisition will enable us to offer a wider range of products, significantly enhancing Yanmar’s presence in India. We look forward to leveraging both companies’ strengths to deliver Yanmar’s products to more customers.”

“Claas and Yanmar share numerous common values such as a strong commitment to technical quality, reliable machinery, and building strong relationships with stakeholders, in particular agricultural customers. We extend our best wishes to Yanmar for their future endeavors in the Indian agricultural machinery market. Claas will continue to stand behind Claas machinery and further grow its engineering and sourcing activities in India,” adds Claas Group CEO Jan-Hendrik Mohr.