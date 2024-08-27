Clark launches new electric pallet truck series

Clark has expanded its range of electric pallet trucks with four new models for pedestrian operation. The new pallet trucks are from the WS and SWX series with load capacities from 1.2 to 1.6 tonnes.

The compact and manoeuvrable pedestrian stackers are suitable for transporting goods over short distances, for use in space-critical aisles and for loading and unloading trucks. Equipped with a stable four-point support, the high lift pallet trucks achieve high residual load capacities even at great lifting heights.

For intuitive and fatigue-free operation of the vehicles, all operating elements are conveniently positioned in the ergonomic tiller and can be operated by both right- and left-handed operators. The operator has an optimum view of the forks on all appliances and can therefore store and retrieve loads quickly and safely in narrow aisles.

Numerous safety features guarantee a high level of safety during operation. For high stability, for example, the travelling speed of the high lift pallet trucks is automatically reduced as soon as the load is lifted. The rounded vehicle contour minimises potential danger points, while the four-point support ensures maximum stability. The safety tiller is fitted to the bottom left of the vehicle on all models to ensure sufficient distance from the operator. A large safety switch on the drawbar provides additional protection during use. The SWX series is also equipped with a proportional hydraulic control. The standard proportional lift ensures precise lifting and lowering even of sensitive loads.

The high lift truck series are equipped with tried and tested controllers. This makes the vehicles extremely robust and easy to maintain. Should a malfunction nevertheless occur, the error code indicator on the display provides precise information on the cause, making diagnosis easier for the service technician. The one-piece bonnet allows easy access for service and maintenance work. The service technician can also easily programme the driving and lifting parameters via the vehicle display. Practical storage compartments ensure that the operator always has tools, documents and other important utensils to hand.

The WS series pallet trucks with a travelling speed of 4 km/h are designed for light and occasional use. The series consists of the WS12, WS12M and WS10Mi models and is suitable for anyone who wants to handle simple logistics tasks with ease.

The compact vehicles have a small front-end dimension and are therefore agile and easy to manoeuvre. This is particularly advantageous in confined spaces. The appliances are supplied with a lead-acid battery (72 Ah) as standard. For high availability and low maintenance, Clark also offers the pallet trucks with an optional lithium-ion battery (100 Ah). The battery can be recharged at any 230-volt socket using the integrated charger.

The WS12 with a maximum load capacity of 1200 kg and a lifting height of up to 4100 mm can be used for a wide range of applications. The agile warehouse helper is designed for transporting goods over short distances and for light applications with higher storage locations.

The vehicle also proves its worth as a mobile worktable, for example for preparing goods for despatch in an ergonomic posture or for storing components in the workshop area. The lifting height can be individually adjusted for this purpose. This series is supplied with a lead-acid battery as standard. A lithium-ion battery is also available as an option if high availability is important or if you want to avoid the maintenance effort of the lead-acid battery.

With a maximum load capacity of up to 1200 kg and a mono mast with a lifting height of 1950 mm, the WS12M is extremely versatile. Whether for light stacking tasks, as an ergonomic mobile worktable or for loading service vehicles, this all-rounder can be used flexibly according to requirements. The WS12M is ideal for transporting goods over short distances and for use in space-critical work areas. Its mono mast enables excellent visibility of the fork tips and safe and stable load handling.

The WS10Mi high lift pallet truck with initial lift and a load capacity of 1000 kg is also suitable for transporting goods over short distances and for light applications with higher storage locations. Thanks to the initial lift, the wheel arms can be raised by up to 120 mm. This increases the ground clearance of the pedestrian stacker so that it can be easily manoeuvred over thresholds, ramps and loading bridges, even when loaded.

The SWX series comprises the SXW12, SWX16 and SWX16i models. The high lift pallet trucks impress with their powerful and maintenance-free AC drive technology, which is supported by a 1.6 kW drive motor and a 4.5 kW lift motor.

All models have a travel speed of 5.5 km/h and are characterised by high lifting and lowering speeds for maximum handling performance. Thanks to lithium-ion technology, the vehicles are extremely efficient and reliable and can be easily integrated into existing logistics processes.

Practical features such as the intuitive, sensitive hydraulics, a USB charging port and an additional storage compartment for mobile phones support the operator in everyday warehouse operations.

The SWX12 electric pallet truck has a load capacity of 1200 kg and a maximum lifting height of 4800 mm and is perfect for storing and retrieving goods and for transporting goods. The truck is equipped with a Li-Ion battery as standard and is an excellent choice for intensive use and high availability requirements. The powerful 100 Ah Li-ion battery can be recharged effortlessly and without any loss of service life, so that the pallet truck is always ready for use.

The SWX16 high lift pallet truck has a load capacity of 1600 kg and reaches a maximum lifting height of 5500 mm. The vehicle has been developed for the more demanding daily transport tasks in the warehouse and for loading goods. The optional powerful 205 Ah Li-Ion battery can be easily recharged without any loss of service life, so that the pallet truck is always ready for use. An external charger with 24 V, 100 Ah is included in the scope of delivery. If availability is not a major factor, the truck is also available with a lead-acid battery with a battery capacity of 225 Ah.

The SWX16i high lift pallet truck with initial lift combines performance and versatility for efficient load handling in warehouse environments. The standard 205 Ah Li-ion battery guarantees a long operating time. As the wheel arms can be raised, the SWX16i overcomes uneven floors with ease. This makes it ideal for demanding working environments. The initial lift also allows two loads to be moved simultaneously in double-decker operation. This allows the picking process to be extended over two pallets, for example. This speeds up goods handling, as distances and travelling times are saved.