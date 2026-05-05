Hyundai updates articulated dump truck cab

Hyundai Construction Equipment has updated the cab on its articulated dump truck range, introducing a redesigned interior, a new touchscreen monitor and revised controls.

Externally, cab height has been reduced by around 150mm following a redesign of the cab’s “Top Hat” cover, with a handrail now mounted on the front for improved access. Despite the lower external dimension, internal space has been increased, with many of the truck’s controls relocated near the operator’s right armrest area.

The main console in the dash has been revised, and a 12in touchscreen monitor has been added on the right-hand A-pillar. Similar to the screens used on Hyundai’s excavators and wheel loaders, the monitor provides machine data to the operator and includes a high-definition display for the rear-view camera.

The parking brake assembly has been redesigned with an auto-hold function, activated by push button as the machine comes to a halt and released as the operator drives away. The change is intended to reduce operator fatigue.

Washer tank capacity has been increased from 5.8 litres to 8.7 litres, with a level sensor warning the operator when fluid runs low. Wiper function and clearing area have also been revised. The HVAC system has been updated with improved airflow control around the driver, supporting faster window clearing in cold weather.

The revised cab is fitted on Hyundai’s HA30A and HA45A articulated dump trucks.

Image: Hyundai Construction Equipment