Sennebogen showcases updated 360 G telehandler at IFAT

Sennebogen is exhibiting its updated 360 G industrial telehandler at IFAT 2026, with revisions to the steering system, cab, boom and protective features.
The 360 G is offered with a configurable steering system, allowing operators to choose between steering wheel control, joystick-only steering, or a combination of both. Joystick steering is intended to enable faster movements during operation without the need to reposition hands, while the steering wheel remains in use for road travel.
The operator environment has also been revised. A new comfort seat in the Multicab features a high backrest and is optionally available with climate control and seat heating. A new camera system with integrated person detection has been added to support safety in confined or low-visibility areas.
A redesigned boom allows the machine to handle buckets with a capacity of up to 7m³, expanding its application range in industrial material handling and recycling. The combination of a steel structure, hydraulics and Z-kinematics is retained.
The tyre portfolio has been expanded to suit different ground conditions, from paved surfaces to mixed terrain.
Structural protection has been revised, with an updated tank cover, reinforced impact protection for the engine hood and additional protective grilles for the front windscreen.
The update is completed by a revised colour scheme, with previously light and dark grey components, including the cab and telescopic boom, now finished in black.
Image: Sennebogen