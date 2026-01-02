Hitachi invests in Rithmik Solutions to optimise mining operations through AI

Hitachi Construction Machinery has made an investment of three million US dollars in Rithmik Solutions Ltd.

Through this investment, Hitachi Construction Machinery aims to leverage Rithmik’s AI analysis technology to deliver mining solutions that increase productivity and reduce environmental impact at mining sites.

Modern mines manage complex operations to maximise the productivity of resource extraction while increasing safety, lowering lifecycle costs including energy management, and reducing the environmental impact. Hitachi Construction Machinery began offering Landcros Connect Insight in April 2025 to support efficient mining operations through near real-time operational data analysis.

Rithmik possesses expertise in AI-powered asset health management and operational data analysis for mining machinery. In demonstration testing conducted at a mine site from August 2024 to July 2025, Rithmik analysed operational data from 40 dump trucks and six ultra-large hydraulic excavators. By comparing design-based reference values with real-time operational data, the company quantitatively evaluated the accuracy of anomaly detection and predictive maintenance. The results confirmed that early detection of machine abnormalities enabled proactive intervention, reducing downtime and fuel consumption, which in turn contributed to improved productivity and reduced environmental impact.

“We’re honoured to collaborate with Hitachi Construction Machinery, a company that shares our dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and collaboration. By leveraging HCM’s global presence with Rithmik’s expertise in mining analytics, we aim to deliver unprecedented performance, reliability, and sustainability to customers worldwide. This partnership marks a significant step toward the advancement of smart mining,” says Rithmik Solutions CEO, Ross Barichievy.

“We’re honoured to collaborate with Hitachi Construction Machinery, a company that shares our dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and collaboration. By leveraging HCM’s global presence with Rithmik’s expertise in mining analytics, we aim to deliver unprecedented performance, reliability, and sustainability to customers worldwide. This partnership marks a significant step toward the advancement of smart mining,” says Rithmik Solutions CEO, Ross Barichievy.

Going forward, Hitachi Construction Machinery plans to explore opportunities to apply Rithmik’s AI analysis to a platform such as Landcros Connect Insight, with the goal of achieving more advanced operational data analysis. Instead of conventional analysis based on design values, AI will learn from actual operating conditions and automatically set optimal reference values for each machine.

“This investment marks an important step towards Hitachi Construction Machinery’s goal of building open digital platforms with various partners. Combining Rithmik’s advanced, AI-powered data analysis technology with Hitachi Construction Machinery’s insight will help us provide more flexible solutions to our customers as well as contribute to increased productivity and reduced environmental impact at mining sites,” says Hitachi Construction Machinery vice president and executive officer, president of mining business unit, Eiji Fukunishi.

Image: Hitachi Construction Machinery