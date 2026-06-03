Hyster launches XTLG lithium-ion forklift series in the Americas

Hyster has launched the XTLG integrated lithium-ion forklift series in the Americas, offering electric alternatives to internal combustion engine (ICE) forklifts for operations with light- to medium-duty schedules.

The series is built on an established ICE chassis and is available in three ranges — the J40–70XTLG, J80–110XTLG and J110–155XTLG — with lifting capacities from 4,000 to 15,500lb. According to VDI cycle testing, the trucks use approximately 75% less energy than a comparable diesel model. The range is suited to heavy-duty load handling including lumber, bricks and metals, in both indoor and outdoor environments such as industrial warehouses and outdoor storage yards.

Construction on an ICE chassis provides high ground clearance for uneven surfaces and allows parts sharing with existing ICE fleets. Replacing the internal combustion engine with a lithium-ion battery and permanent magnet motor system reduces the number of moving parts and removes service requirements such as oil changes, spark plugs, filters and belts. A wide view through the mast, large tyres and an available weatherproof cabin support operation across varied conditions.

The trucks are powered by a purpose-built Hyster integrated lithium-ion battery system, which the manufacturer says helps mitigate compatibility issues associated with third-party power solutions. The integration provides a unified view of truck and battery data, along with alerts covering battery status items such as low charge or high temperature. The battery uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, which Hyster says offers high energy density, temperature tolerance, consistent power delivery, no maintenance requirements, a long lifespan and fast, flexible charging. Operators charge via an easy-access port without opening the hood, and built-in interlock sensors prevent the truck from moving while connected to the charger.

“There’s a growing market segment that is eager to electrify but has held back due to acquisition cost and the ability of electric power to match their performance requirements and duty cycle,” says Robert Lally, product manager at Hyster. “The XTLG forklift series addresses those challenges and makes electrification an accessible, practical option, with lithium-ion power on a trusted Hyster platform that stands up to operational demands and keeps operating costs in check.”

The XTLG series received recognition at the 2026 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards in the Sustainable Product Award category. In other regions, the trucks are designated the J2.0–3.5XTLG, J4.0–5.0XTLG and J5.0–7.0XTLG.

Image: Hyster