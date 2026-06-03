PREVIEW: iVT Expo Cologne 2026

With more than 180 exhibitors and over 40 expert speakers, the 2026 edition of iVT Expo in Cologne is not-to-be missed. At the event, visitors will witness cutting-edge solutions and gain valuable insight into electrification, automation and AI for off-highway vehicles

On 10-11 June, Köln Messe will become the gathering point for OEMs, engineers, suppliers and industry professionals across two days of exhibition, conference content and networking. Now on its sixth edition, the show returns to spotlight the latest components, systems and technologies spanning construction, agriculture, mining, material handling and forestry.

“iVT Expo offers a unique opportunity to see the latest technologies in one place, meet face-to-face with leading suppliers, and gain insights from industry experts,” says iVT Expo event director, Ram Seira.

A broader technology mix

Gone are the days when electrification and autonomy were niche topics on the iVT Expo floor — both now sit at the centre of the exhibition, alongside digital integration, connectivity and data analytics. Battery systems, energy management and charging solutions are among the most strongly represented technologies, while advances in autonomous systems, sensors and control continue to gather pace. HMI and cab environment have also come into sharper focus, with operator interface design increasingly recognised as a safety and usability issue as much as a comfort one. Rounding out the picture, testing and validation technologies reflect the real-world development pressures on OEMs bringing next-generation machines to market.

The growing software and AI presence at this year’s show is perhaps the clearest sign of how far the sector has shifted. “There is a stronger emphasis on integrated solutions, where hardware and software are combined to deliver improved performance, efficiency, and user experience,” says Seira.

Making the most of the show

For those attending for the first time, or returning after a gap, Seira suggests some advance preparation will pay dividends. “Visitors should plan by reviewing exhibitors and the conference agenda and scheduling key meetings where possible, but leaving time for networking and exploring new technologies can add further value.”

For Seira, the format is designed to deliver on multiple levels. “It provides both practical solutions and strategic perspective – the combination of exhibition, conference content and networking makes it a highly efficient and valuable event to attend.”

Conference and iVT Live Stage

The conference programme and iVT Live Stage form a central part of the event, with product launches, technical presentations, and panel discussions running throughout the day. This year’s speaker line-up brings together senior figures from across the supply chain, covering topics from electrification architecture and digital platforms to machine simulation and autonomous systems.

Confirmed OEM speakers include representatives from Volvo Construction Equipment and Jungheinrich, while the supplier side draws in voices from Scania Industrial Batteries, Siemens DISW, Bosch Rexroth, Moog Construction, dSpace and more. Between them, they will cover the full spectrum of challenges facing OEMs and suppliers as the sector continues to evolve.

Looking ahead

The 2026 edition is, in Seira’s view, part of a longer trajectory. “iVT Expo is set to grow in scale and international reach, with an increasing focus on electrification, autonomy, and digital integration There will also be a strong emphasis on alternative fuels and powertrain solutions, including hydrogen fuel cells, as the industry explores multiple pathways to decarbonisation.”

“The event will continue to expand its range of technology providers and maintain its role as a key platform for innovation and collaboration among industry members.”

DON’T MISS OUT!

iVT International editor Tom Stone will host a roundtable: Autonomous future? Exploring the challenges of machine control and driverless systems for off-highway vehicles

Join iVT International at iVT Expo in Cologne on 10 June at 2:30pm for an expert panel exploring the evolving landscape of machine control and autonomous functions in off-highway vehicles. The session will bring together experts in the field from CNH Industrial, Volvo CE, Scanreco and Danfoss Power Solutions for a candid discussion on where the industry stands today and where it’s heading next.

The session is free to attend and will take place at the iVT Live Zone.

Add the session to your event calendar here https://ivtexpo.com/ivt-live-zone-2/panel-discussion

This article first appeared in the May/June issue of iVT