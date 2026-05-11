Hyster introduces lithium-ion batteries and chargers for its forklifts

“Global electric forklift sales data makes it clear that more operations are looking to electrify their materials handling equipment. But while the motive power they depend on might be changing, their expectations for performance and dependability are non-negotiable,” says Ken Schreiber, senior product director, electrical energy solutions at Hyster. “Over the years, customers have come to trust Hyster dealers and equipment to provide a seamless experience and performance they can count on – and we’re delivering on that promise by helping to ease their electrification journey with these integrated lithium-ion power solutions.”