Hyster introduces lithium-ion batteries and chargers for its forklifts

Hyster has introduced a range of lithium-ion batteries and matched chargers designed specifically for its forklifts, offering customers a factory-validated alternative to mixing third-party power systems with Hyster lift trucks.
The new package combines lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries with high-speed chargers and integrates with the Hyster Tracker telemetry system, providing near real-time battery data alongside fleet and equipment information. Hyster says the integrated approach reduces the risk of software mismatches, faults and charging errors that can occur when batteries, chargers and lift trucks come from separate sources.
“Global electric forklift sales data makes it clear that more operations are looking to electrify their materials handling equipment. But while the motive power they depend on might be changing, their expectations for performance and dependability are non-negotiable,” says Ken Schreiber, senior product director, electrical energy solutions at Hyster. “Over the years, customers have come to trust Hyster dealers and equipment to provide a seamless experience and performance they can count on – and we’re delivering on that promise by helping to ease their electrification journey with these integrated lithium-ion power solutions.”
The LFP battery chemistry is intended to suit multi-shift applications, with the technology offering high energy density, broad temperature tolerance, long service life and fast charging. The batteries use a modular design, allowing individual modules to be serviced rather than requiring full pack replacement.
On the charging side, operators connect the cable directly to an easy-access port, removing the need to open the forklift’s hood. Built-in interlock sensors prevent the truck from being moved while plugged in. The high-speed chargers can be installed in high-traffic areas to support opportunity charging during shifts.
System-level integration allows the battery to communicate with other truck systems, with Hyster Tracker presenting a unified view of truck and battery data. The platform also issues targeted alerts on battery status, including low charge and high temperature warnings.
Support for the batteries, chargers and lift trucks is handled through the Hyster dealer network, providing a single point of contact for equipment, infrastructure and warranty administration.
Image: Hyster