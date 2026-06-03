Yanmar introduces SV26-7 and ViO27-7 mini excavators

Both models are powered by Yanmar’s 3TNV80F engine, producing 17.7kW net and 18.4kW gross at 2,800rpm. Bucket digging force reaches up to 21.4kN, arm digging force up to 16.5kN, and maximum digging depth is 3,025mm. Traction force is rated at up to 23.5kN. Boom swing angle is 75° to the left and 60° to the right. The machines use Yanmar’s ViPPS hydraulic system, which the manufacturer says enables smooth simultaneous movements during travel and responsive control across varied site conditions.