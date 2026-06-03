Yanmar introduces SV26-7 and ViO27-7 mini excavators

Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA has launched the SV26-7 and ViO27-7 mini excavators, positioned as next-generation successors to existing models in the 2–3 tonne segment.
Both machines are aimed at construction, landscaping and urban applications. The ViO27-7 features a zero tail swing design with a rear turning radius of 750mm, while the SV26-7 uses a short tail swing configuration with an optimised counterweight. The SV26-7 has a rear turning radius of 1,165mm, or 1,240mm with counterweight. Overall width is 1,500mm for the SV26-7 and 1,550mm for the ViO27-7, including cab and rubber tracks.
Both models are powered by Yanmar’s 3TNV80F engine, producing 17.7kW net and 18.4kW gross at 2,800rpm. Bucket digging force reaches up to 21.4kN, arm digging force up to 16.5kN, and maximum digging depth is 3,025mm. Traction force is rated at up to 23.5kN. Boom swing angle is 75° to the left and 60° to the right. The machines use Yanmar’s ViPPS hydraulic system, which the manufacturer says enables smooth simultaneous movements during travel and responsive control across varied site conditions.
The SV26-7 features a reinforced rear structure to support lifting with heavier attachments or on uneven ground. Both models offer up to 11% improvement in front lifting capacity over the previous generation. The machines can be transported within 3.5-tonne regulations when fitted with standard attachments including a quick coupler and three buckets. Both are finished in Yanmar’s Premium Red livery.
Image: Yanmar