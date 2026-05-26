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Takeuchi to showcase expanded 3-Series range at Hillhead 2026

Anjali SooknananBy 2 Mins Read
Two white and red Takeuchi tracked excavators shown side by side against a white background, both fitted with front dozer blades — the TB3150 offset boom model on the left and the TB3150R fixed boom model on the right
ABOVE: The new 15-tonne TB3150 (left) with offset boom and TB3150R (right) with fixed boom, giving owner operators a choice of configuration for confined or precision work

Takeuchi is heading to Hillhead 2026 with an expanded 3-Series excavator lineup, including its new 15-tonne TB3150 offset boom and TB3150R fixed boom models, alongside the latest compact track loader range.

The manufacturer will exhibit on a new stand, M9, with machines ranging from 1 to 15 tonnes. The 15-tonne TB3150 and TB3150R reflect Takeuchi’s growing focus on larger models and feature the latest electro-hydraulic controls within 3-Series styling.

The TB3150R, available with an optional two-piece boom, uses a fixed boom configuration with a reduced tail to minimise rear overhang when working in confined areas or close to structures. The TB3150 features Takeuchi’s offset boom design, allowing the boom to swing and dig at offset without repositioning the tracks, making it suited to tight spaces and utility applications requiring precise positioning. Takeuchi first introduced its offset boom design on a 12-tonne machine in 2004.

Also making its Hillhead appearance is the latest Takeuchi compact track loader range, now available in the UK. The largest model in the range, the TL12V-2, will be showcased on the stand. The compact track loader line-up was launched at Plantworx 2025.

The stand will also feature 3-Series styled excavators from 1 to 7 tonnes, all including enhanced features as standard.

Image: Takeuchi

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Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

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