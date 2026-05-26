JCB to debut largest X Series excavator at Hillhead 2026

JCB is to unveil a range of new machines and technology developments at Hillhead 2026, marking continued investment in the quarrying, aggregates and recycling sectors.

Taking centre stage on the stand is the new 520X crawler excavator, JCB’s largest and most powerful X Series machine to date. The 50-tonne class excavator has been developed for heavy-duty applications and marks an expansion of the company’s Heavyline range.

It is joined by its 40-tonne class stablemate, the new 420X crawler excavator. Building on the 370X, it has been designed to handle applications ranging from mass excavation and aggregate extraction to demolition and crusher loading.

JCB is also showcasing its expanding compaction equipment portfolio with the new VM138D single drum soil compactor, while the 9T Dual Drive site dumper demonstrates the company’s latest advances in site dumper productivity, visibility and site safety. Using similar technology to JCB’s Dual Drive backhoe loader, the system allows the operator to rotate the seat and controls to always face the desired direction of travel.

The lineup of new machines is completed with a preview of JCB’s new 715 articulated dump truck. The compact two-axle ADT delivers a 12,750kg payload and has been engineered for off-road hauling applications.

Image: JCB