Cummins reports rise in Q1 revenues

Among first-quarter highlights, Cummins announced the deployment of what it describes as the world’s first commercial hybrid-electric ultra-class mining truck in production at Caserones, an open pit copper-molybdenum mine in Tierra Amarilla, Chile, owned by Lundin Mining. The pilot marks Cummins’ first deployment of a retrofitted 300-ton Komatsu mining haul truck into daily operation, using a hybrid solution powered by its First Mode technology. The project aligns with Cummins’ Destination Zero strategy to support customers through the energy transition.

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