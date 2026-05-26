Bobcat brings new T650 track loader to the UK at Hillhead 2026

Bobcat is using Hillhead 2026 to give the new T650 compact track loader its first UK showing and to stage the show debut of the new generation R2-Series 1-2 tonne mini excavators. The exhibition runs from 23-25 June in Buxton, Derbyshire, with Bobcat on stand CE16. The T650 forms part of the static display, while the new mini excavators are put through their paces in the demonstration area.
The new T650 Stage V compact track loader has been engineered for highly regulated markets across Europe, including the UK and other Stage V regions. Built at the Bobcat plant in the Czech Republic, the T650 combines the 600-frame M-Series loader platform with full Stage V emissions compliance without the need for AdBlue. It is powered by a 2.4-litre Bobcat engine delivering 55kW (74hp).
The T650 has a vertical lift path and 1192kg rated operating capacity, suited to truck loading, pallet handling and earthmoving in confined or sensitive job sites. It features a steel frame, cooling system, broad attachment compatibility through the proprietary Bob-Tach mounting system, optional High-Flow hydraulics and standard Machine IQ telematics for fleet management. The forward cab position and fully transparent door give operators a direct view of the attachment and the job site, while LED working lights support operation in low-light conditions.
“The compact track loader sector is very important in the UK with the high demand for road maintenance and repair, infrastructure construction or the laying of fibre optic networks. Bobcat is very well positioned thanks to its range of models, including the new version of the T650,” says Katinka Kincses, product manager for loaders at Bobcat.
The R2-Series 1-2 tonne mini excavator range comprises the E16, E17z, E19 and E20z. The machines feature a SmartFlow load-sensing hydraulic system with a closed-centre, flow-sharing pump powered by an upgraded engine, a configuration Bobcat says is unique in this size class. The system provides power on demand similar to that seen in larger excavators, improving precision and efficiency.
The hydraulic system delivers the required flow using the minimum energy needed, which Bobcat says results in fuel consumption reductions of up to 18% and a noise reduction of 4dBA compared with the previous generation. The system also allows the operator to carry out multiple functions simultaneously, so that when working with equipment requiring high hydraulic demand, such as a flail mower on a quick coupler running at full speed, the operator can drive, slew and lift at the same time.
The E16 replaces the E17 and is 100kg lighter, with an operating weight of 1612kg. Its compact weight allows it to comply with transport limits for vans and trailers across the UK, and its dimensions suit operation in confined spaces. The E17z is a Zero Housing Swing (ZHS) mini excavator with an operating weight of 1712kg, optimised for transport and operation in confined areas in historic towns and urban environments.
The E19 is a conventional model with an operating weight of 1905kg, designed for customers seeking maximum performance in a compact machine below 2 tonne. The E20z, an established model in the UK, has an operating weight of 1980kg. As a ZHS excavator, it provides 320° of free rotation when working close to structures and features a full-size cab, against a standard market offering of canopy-only in this category.
Image: Bobcat