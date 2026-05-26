Bobcat brings new T650 track loader to the UK at Hillhead 2026

The hydraulic system delivers the required flow using the minimum energy needed, which Bobcat says results in fuel consumption reductions of up to 18% and a noise reduction of 4dBA compared with the previous generation. The system also allows the operator to carry out multiple functions simultaneously, so that when working with equipment requiring high hydraulic demand, such as a flail mower on a quick coupler running at full speed, the operator can drive, slew and lift at the same time.