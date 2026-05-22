JCB previews 715 articulated dump truck

JCB is previewing the 715 articulated dump truck, a 9.3-tonne two-axle machine designed for off-road hauling applications.

The 715 has a 7.1m3 body capacity and a 12,750kg payload, powered by a 129kW (173hp) Stage V JCB 448 diesel engine producing 690Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. It uses a JCB 8-speed auto powershift transmission with active torque lock, eliminating torque converter losses and enabling direct drive for traction on steep slopes. Heavy-duty ZF axles with differential lock transmit engine torque to the ground, and the machine reaches a maximum travel speed of 40kph.

The two-axle truck is intended to partner JCB’s wheeled and crawler excavating and loading machines, and is offered with a range of tyre options to suit different terrain and working conditions. The dump body features a Hardox 450 reinforced steel bottom as standard.

The 715 is equipped with the latest generation Command Plus cab, with ROPS/FOPS approval as standard and a central drive position for all-round visibility. LED lighting, wide-angle mirrors and a rear-view camera come as standard. The in-cab 7in touchscreen uses the JCB UX display also featured in the JCB X Series excavators, providing real-time data and allowing operators to store and activate machine configurations, automated functions and personalised operator profiles.

JCB’s LiveLink telematics system is fitted as standard, providing real-time data to fleet managers remotely. Electronic start-up checks measure critical fluid levels and report digitally to the operator.

Service access is from ground level, with lift-off mudguards providing access to filters and service points. The patented cooling pack is mounted high on the back of the front section of the chassis to keep it clear of dust and dirt. A variable reversible cooling fan can automatically blow dust from the cooling pack while regulating fan speed.

Image: JCB