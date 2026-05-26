Clark expands electric pallet truck range with five new models

Clark has unveiled a new generation of electric low-lift pallet trucks at LogiMAT 2026, comprising five models designed for internal material handling across retail, production and warehouse environments.

The range – the ELP15, BPT15, WLE20, WEP20 and RPE20 – covers load capacities of 1500kg and 2000kg in both walk-behind and ride-on variants. Four of the five models are fitted with maintenance-free lithium-ion batteries with flexible mid-shift charging, removing the need for traditional battery upkeep such as topping up water. All models come with electric drive and lift systems as standard, alongside tiller control.

The ELP15 is a 1500kg walk-behind truck aimed at short-distance goods handling in warehouses, retail and production. It has a width of 550mm, an L2 dimension of 395mm and a turning radius of 1345mm. A creep speed function in the upright tiller position and optional side support rollers support manoeuvring, while its 24V, 25Ah lithium-ion battery can be charged from a standard 230V socket.

The BPT15, also rated at 1500kg, is positioned as a cost-effective entry-level option for light-duty applications. It uses a 24V, 65Ah gel block battery with an external charger and has a vehicle weight of 205kg. A higher-positioned drive motor is designed to protect the unit from dirt and moisture.

The WLE20 is a 2000kg walkie with a 24V, 100Ah lithium-ion battery and an L2 dimension of 516mm. Two lift cylinders provide load distribution and the fork height of 78mm allows the truck to drive under low pallets. Side support rollers with adjustable suspension and adjustable push rods come as standard.

The WEP20, also 2000kg, uses a 24V, 230Ah lithium-ion battery and has forks measuring 180mm wide and up to 2400mm long. Standard equipment includes an integrated colour display, two cup holders, a storage compartment and a USB charging port. Options include a load guard, rubber drive roller, climbing rollers and document holder.

The RPE20 is the only model in the series with a fold-down driver’s platform, allowing operators to switch between pedestrian and ride-on operation. The 2000kg truck has a 3.0kW drive motor and reaches travel speeds of up to 10km/h unladen and 9.5km/h laden. It uses a 24V, 230Ah lithium-ion battery with a 100A fast charger, and features power steering, a suspension platform, automatic cornering speed reduction and a suspension drive frame.

All models can be configured with optional equipment including PIN code activation, load guard, warning lights and a range of fork dimensions.

“With the new low-lift pallet trucks, we offer our customers exactly the flexibility they need in modern intralogistics – from simple, cost-effective solutions to highly comfortable ride-on models for longer distances,” says Thomas Bach, director of R&D at Clark. “Li-ion technology, ergonomic design and maximum manoeuvrability make these vehicles true all-rounders in everyday warehouse operations.”

Image: Clark