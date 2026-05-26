Volvo CE teams up with Hitachi Energy to electrify construction sites

Volvo Construction Equipment and Hitachi Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the deployment of zero-emission construction sites, combining electric construction equipment with clean power supply, energy management and system integration capabilities.

The agreement is aimed at addressing decarbonisation as customer and investor demand grows for lower-emission, more productive construction operations, and as regulatory and permitting frameworks increasingly require projects to account for emissions and environmental performance during planning and approval. While electrification, automation and efficient resource and asset planning provide pathways to reduce emissions, the partners say the transition from individual electric machines to fully functioning zero-emission sites requires a coordinated ecosystem of solutions and effective system integration across equipment, power infrastructure and energy management systems.

Under the non-exclusive agreement, Volvo CE and Hitachi Energy will assess technical and commercial concepts supporting zero-emission construction and manufacturing operations, with a focus on system integration and site-level operational execution. The scope includes joint work on business models, go-to-market approaches, and aftermarket and support considerations, supported by joint teams from both companies.

“Strategic partnerships such as this with Hitachi Energy are key to accelerating the transition to zero-emission construction,” says Melker Jernberg, president of Volvo CE. “By combining complementary expertise and delivering a complete, integrated solution, we are giving customers the confidence, security, and peace of mind they need to adopt emission-free operations today.”

“Electrification is a game changer in the decarbonization puzzle, particularly for hard-to-abate environments such as construction sites,” says Niklas Persson, CEO of grid integration at Hitachi Energy. “As construction operations become more electric and more complex, success depends less on individual technologies and more on system-level integration, strong execution, and close collaboration with partners like Volvo CE who share our ambition to enable zero-emission construction at scale.”

The initial focus of the collaboration is business and go-to-market oriented, with an emphasis on plug-and-play approaches to simplify customer adoption. The agreement also establishes a foundation for deeper technical engagement over time, with the potential to explore connected machines, digital integration and expanded service offerings.

Image: Volvo CE / Hitachi Energy