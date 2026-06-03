Doosan Bobcat signs AI autonomy agreement with Maum.AI

Doosan Bobcat has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with AI solutions company Maum.AI to collaborate on the development of autonomous technologies for construction equipment. The agreement was signed on 2 June at Bundang Doosan Tower in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea.
Under the MOU, Doosan Bobcat will provide compact construction equipment products and operational data, while Maum.AI will explore the application of AI-driven autonomous task capabilities based on Vision-Language-Action (VLA) models. The two companies plan to conduct joint feasibility validation and proof-of-concept testing for autonomous task technologies.
“This collaboration is a significant step toward expanding the real-world use of autonomous task technologies in construction equipment,” says Charlie Park, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Doosan Bobcat. “We remain focused on advancing innovations that enhance customer productivity and operational efficiency, while leading the construction industry’s next phase of growth.”
“The range of tasks that AI can understand and perform in the construction equipment industry is expected to expand rapidly in the years ahead,” says Hongseop Choi, chief executive officer of Maum.AI. “Through VLA-based physical AI technologies, Maum.AI will help elevate the level of autonomy in industrial equipment and remain focused on delivering AI solutions that can be applied in real-world jobsites.”
Doosan Bobcat has been building autonomous and unmanned technology capabilities through a series of collaborations and investments, covering areas including radar, equipment automation, perception and decision-making. Existing partners include Ainstein, a radar technology company; Greenzie, an autonomous software company for commercial outdoor power equipment; Agtonomy, an agricultural technology software company; and Civ Robotics, an autonomous surveying vehicle company, all based in the United States.
At CES 2026, Doosan Bobcat unveiled Jobsite Companion, an AI-enabled voice-activated technology capable of controlling more than 50 machine functions. The company plans to offer the technology as an option on new compact loaders launching in the US this summer.
Image: Doosan Bobcat