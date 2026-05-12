iVT International to host panel on machine control at iVT Expo Cologne

At iVT Expo Cologne, iVT International will host a panel discussion exploring the evolving landscape of machine control and autonomous functions in off-highway vehicles.

The session titled Autonomous future? Exploring the challenges of machine control and driverless systems for off-highway vehicles will take place on Wednesday 10 June at 2:30pm.

Moderated by iVT International editor, Tom Stone, the 40-minute roundtable will bring together specialists from CNH, Volvo CE, Bosch Rexroth and Danfoss Power Solutions. The discussion will address both the practical realities of deploying advanced automation on today’s machines and the engineering challenges that will shape future developments.

The panel brings together a balance of expertise from across the construction and agricultural sectors, with representation from component manufacturers and vehicle OEMs. Attendees will gain insights into where the industry stands today on machine control and autonomy, and where it is heading next.