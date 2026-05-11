The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Subscribe
Awards & Events

Liebherr compact wheeled excavator duo wins Red Dot Best of the Best award

Anjali SooknananBy 2 Mins Read
Product render showing two Liebherr wheeled excavators side by side in yellow and grey livery, with the front machine fitted with a dozer blade. The Red Dot Winner 2026 Best of the Best badge appears in the lower right corner.
ABOVE: The Liebherr A 909 Compact and A 911 Compact Litronic wheeled excavators, recipients of the Red Dot: Best of the Best award in the Product Design 2026 category

Liebherr’s A 909 Compact and A 911 Compact Litronic wheeled excavators have received the Red Dot: Best of the Best award in the Product Design 2026 category of the Red Dot Design Award, the scheme’s highest honour. The two models scored 96 out of 100 Red Dot Winner Points.

The award places the two compact wheeled excavators, which sit in the nine and eleven-tonne classes, in a category recognised by the Red Dot jury for design that stands out from a large international field of entries from manufacturers and design studios.

Interior view of a Liebherr wheeled excavator cab from the operator's perspective, showing the steering wheel, joysticks, central touchscreen display and wide glazed visibility to the front and sides. The Red Dot Winner 2026 Best of the Best badge appears in the lower right corner.
ABOVE: The cab interior of the A 909 and A 911 Compact wheeled excavators, featuring all-round visibility and the new INTUSI operating system

Both models were launched last year, expanding Liebherr’s wheeled excavator range at the compact end. They were designed from a clean sheet and combine compact overall dimensions with the largest cab interiors in their class, alongside what Liebherr describes as a focus on ease of operation, safety and durability.

The interior includes the new INTUSI (Intuitive User Interface) operating system, which is customisable and paired with newly developed joysticks. Cab access is described as spacious, with all-round visibility supporting operator ergonomics and site awareness.

Close-up render of the right-hand armrest and controls inside a Liebherr wheeled excavator cab, showing the operator's joystick, control buttons, an emergency stop and the INTUSI touchscreen display angled towards the operator's seat. The Red Dot Winner 2026 Best of the Best badge appears in the lower right corner.
ABOVE: The INTUSI Intuitive User Interface and right-hand control console in the new compact wheeled excavators

In the cab and on the exterior, Liebherr says all components — from the interior to the cab access and visual styling — have been designed around functionality and user benefit. The models offer manoeuvrability for confined sites and are designed to be quick to transport and set up between locations.

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the most established international product design competitions, with the Best of the Best designation reserved for entries the jury considers to demonstrate exceptional design quality within their category.

Image: Liebherr

Share.

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

Related Posts