Liebherr compact wheeled excavator duo wins Red Dot Best of the Best award

Liebherr’s A 909 Compact and A 911 Compact Litronic wheeled excavators have received the Red Dot: Best of the Best award in the Product Design 2026 category of the Red Dot Design Award, the scheme’s highest honour. The two models scored 96 out of 100 Red Dot Winner Points.
The award places the two compact wheeled excavators, which sit in the nine and eleven-tonne classes, in a category recognised by the Red Dot jury for design that stands out from a large international field of entries from manufacturers and design studios.
Both models were launched last year, expanding Liebherr’s wheeled excavator range at the compact end. They were designed from a clean sheet and combine compact overall dimensions with the largest cab interiors in their class, alongside what Liebherr describes as a focus on ease of operation, safety and durability.
The interior includes the new INTUSI (Intuitive User Interface) operating system, which is customisable and paired with newly developed joysticks. Cab access is described as spacious, with all-round visibility supporting operator ergonomics and site awareness.
In the cab and on the exterior, Liebherr says all components — from the interior to the cab access and visual styling — have been designed around functionality and user benefit. The models offer manoeuvrability for confined sites and are designed to be quick to transport and set up between locations.
The Red Dot Design Award is one of the most established international product design competitions, with the Best of the Best designation reserved for entries the jury considers to demonstrate exceptional design quality within their category.
Image: Liebherr