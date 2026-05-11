The leading global brand for industrial vehicle technology, design and engineering
Subscribe
Awards & Events

Develon wins SaMoTer Innovation Award 2026

Anjali SooknananBy 3 Mins Read
Photograph of an orange and black Develon DX27Z-7K mini excavator displayed at an indoor exhibition stand, with a larger crawler excavator visible in the background beneath signage reading "Mini escavatori".
ABOVE: The 2.8-tonne DX27Z-7K mini excavator on display at the Develon stand at Samoter 2026 in Verona

Develon’s E-Stop safety technology has been named winner of the Samoter Innovation Award 2026, recognised at the Verona exhibition for its use of artificial intelligence to protect people working around hydraulic excavators.

The system combines a Smart Around View Monitor camera array, which uses AI to detect people in the working area, with a radar capable of detecting objects up to 6m away. If a person is identified in the danger zone, the machine automatically slows or stops rotation and movement.

E-Stop was demonstrated on the DX360LC-9, the centrepiece of Develon’s outdoor Digital Construction Site area at the show.

Photograph of a large orange and black Develon DL420CVT-7 wheel loader displayed at an indoor exhibition hall, viewed from the rear three-quarter angle with a 40km/h speed badge visible on the cab
ABOVE: The DL420CVT-7 wheel loader, the smallest of the four largest models in Develon’s DL-7 range, shown at SaMoTer 2026

The award coincided with the Italian debut of Develon’s Series 9 intelligent crawler excavators, with the 37-tonne DX360LC-9 and 42-tonne DX400HD-9 shown publicly for the first time. They join the DX230LC-9 and DX260LC-9 in a range built on a redesigned platform combining Full Electric Hydraulic technology with integrated artificial intelligence, targeting gains in fuel consumption, precision and human-machine interaction.

The DX360LC-9 is powered by the new Develon DX08V engine, delivering 227kW (304hp) at 1,800rpm (SAE J1995) and maximum torque of 1230kgf/m at 1,300rpm. The DX08V also powers the DX400HD-9, replacing the Scania unit used previously, with a two-stage turbocharger producing 254kW (341hp) at 1,800rpm and maximum torque of 1460kgf/m at 1,300rpm. Both models offer a maximum digging depth of 7,512mm and maximum reach of 11,113mm. The DX400HD-9 was displayed statically on the Develon stand.

“Series 9 represents much more than an update to our excavator range — it defines a new standard for the entire industry,” says Stéphane Dieu, product manager for Develon excavators in Europe.

Photograph of an orange and black Develon DD130-7 dozer with Leica Geosystems machine control branding, parked on gravel in an outdoor demonstration area beneath a large display screen.
ABOVE: The DD130-7 dozer in the outdoor Digital Construction Site area at SaMoTer 2026

Alongside the Series 9 launch, Develon presented an updated cab for its DA30-7 articulated dump truck, designed around operator ergonomics with improved visibility and a 12in high-resolution touchscreen.

The 14-tonne DX140RDM-7 demolition excavator was also shown, configured for urban and confined-space applications. Its modular boom allows switching between digging and demolition modes, the cab tilts up to 30 degrees for high-reach visibility, and a hydraulically extendable undercarriage provides up to 3.7m of stability, retracting to 2.5m for transport.

The DD130-7 dozer was positioned in the outdoor area for residential and light construction work, with features including a compact engine compartment for blade visibility, a standard rearview camera, an 8in Smart Touch display, LED lighting and an air-suspended seat synchronised with the joysticks.

Heading the four largest models in Develon’s DL-7 range was the DL420CVT-7 wheel loader, joined by the DL480-7, DL550-7 and DL580-7. The continuously variable transmission targets quarrying, construction and material handling, with redesigned buckets offering up to 7% greater capacity and a maximum bucket volume of 4.5m³. The full DL-7 range comprises 11 wheel loaders with bucket capacities from 2.0m³.

The stand also featured three Stage V Series 7 mini excavators: the 2.8-tonne DX27Z-7K, the 5.7-tonne DX55R-7 and the 8-tonne DX85R-7.

Image: Develon

Share.

Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

Related Posts