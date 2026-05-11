Develon wins SaMoTer Innovation Award 2026

Develon’s E-Stop safety technology has been named winner of the Samoter Innovation Award 2026, recognised at the Verona exhibition for its use of artificial intelligence to protect people working around hydraulic excavators.

The system combines a Smart Around View Monitor camera array, which uses AI to detect people in the working area, with a radar capable of detecting objects up to 6m away. If a person is identified in the danger zone, the machine automatically slows or stops rotation and movement.

E-Stop was demonstrated on the DX360LC-9, the centrepiece of Develon’s outdoor Digital Construction Site area at the show.