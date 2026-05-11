Eberspächer expands Cooltronic parking cooler range with two new hatch models

Eberspächer has added two new models to its Cooltronic parking cooler line, designed for installation in the roof hatch of truck cabs and intended to provide engine-off climate control during driver rest periods.
The Cooltronic 2000 G3 Hatch and Cooltronic 1600 G3 Hatch deliver cooling capacities of up to 2,000W and 1,600W respectively, and are available for 12V and 24V applications. Both run independently of the vehicle engine, removing the need for idling during air conditioning and reducing fuel consumption, operating costs and CO₂ emissions. An integrated undervoltage protection system ensures that sufficient power remains available to start the engine and that the vehicle battery is preserved.
Each unit weighs around 31kg at maximum power and measures 850x650x168mm. As hatch-mounted systems, they are designed to fit into the vehicle’s existing roof aperture and can be installed as a ready-to-fit assembly. Vehicle-specific installation kits are available for OEM-matched integration.
Inverter technology is used to support smooth start-ups and energy-efficient operation, and Eberspaecher says the units run at low noise levels during rest periods. The systems also reduce cabin humidity alongside lowering temperature.
Driver controls include a radio remote and a touch display for setting cab temperature. The new models are available worldwide.
Image: Eberspächer