Eberspächer expands Cooltronic parking cooler range with two new hatch models

The Cooltronic 2000 G3 Hatch and Cooltronic 1600 G3 Hatch deliver cooling capacities of up to 2,000W and 1,600W respectively, and are available for 12V and 24V applications. Both run independently of the vehicle engine, removing the need for idling during air conditioning and reducing fuel consumption, operating costs and CO₂ emissions. An integrated undervoltage protection system ensures that sufficient power remains available to start the engine and that the vehicle battery is preserved.