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Ergonomics

Eberspächer expands Cooltronic parking cooler range with two new hatch models

Anjali SooknananBy 2 Mins Read
Product render of an Eberspaecher Cooltronic 2000 G3 Hatch parking cooler, shown from a three-quarter angle on a black background. The unit has a white moulded plastic housing with two black mesh-covered fan grilles and an Eberspaecher logo on the side.
ABOVE: The Cooltronic 2000 G3 Hatch parking cooler, designed for installation in a truck cab's roof hatch

Eberspächer has added two new models to its Cooltronic parking cooler line, designed for installation in the roof hatch of truck cabs and intended to provide engine-off climate control during driver rest periods.

The Cooltronic 2000 G3 Hatch and Cooltronic 1600 G3 Hatch deliver cooling capacities of up to 2,000W and 1,600W respectively, and are available for 12V and 24V applications. Both run independently of the vehicle engine, removing the need for idling during air conditioning and reducing fuel consumption, operating costs and CO₂ emissions. An integrated undervoltage protection system ensures that sufficient power remains available to start the engine and that the vehicle battery is preserved.

Product render of an Eberspaecher Cooltronic control panel, shown straight on against a black background. The panel has four black rotary dials along the top, a digital display showing 21°C with power, turbo, mode, fan, light and additional function buttons, and a perforated grille below carrying the Eberspaecher logo.
ABOVE: The touch display on the Cooltronic G3 Hatch allows the driver to adjust cab temperature, fan speed and operating modes

Each unit weighs around 31kg at maximum power and measures 850x650x168mm. As hatch-mounted systems, they are designed to fit into the vehicle’s existing roof aperture and can be installed as a ready-to-fit assembly. Vehicle-specific installation kits are available for OEM-matched integration.

Inverter technology is used to support smooth start-ups and energy-efficient operation, and Eberspaecher says the units run at low noise levels during rest periods. The systems also reduce cabin humidity alongside lowering temperature.

Driver controls include a radio remote and a touch display for setting cab temperature. The new models are available worldwide.

Image: Eberspächer

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Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

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